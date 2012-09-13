MEDICREA INTERNATIONAL (ALMED) - Product Pipeline Analysis - New Market Report Now Available

Recently published research from GlobalData, "MEDICREA INTERNATIONAL (ALMED) - Product Pipeline Analysis", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2012 -- Medicrea International (Medicrea) is a medical device company. It designs, manufactures and distributes implant systems and surgical instruments for spine surgery. The company’s products include cervical disc pronthesis, cervical fixation, cervical IBD, thoraco-lumbar fixation, lumbar IBD and bone substitutes. It also provides treatments for spine pathology. Medicrea offers its new and less-invasive surgical solutions to neurosurgeons and orthopedic surgeons specialized in the spine. The company conducts its operations across the world along with its distribution subsidiaries. It has manufacturing facilities in La Rochelle, France. The company is certified with ISO 9001:2000 and ISO 13485:2004 for its quality management systems. Medicrea is headquartered in Neyron, France.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the MEDICREA INTERNATIONAL portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData’s team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
