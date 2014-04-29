Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) shares over potential securities laws violations by Medidata Solutions Inc and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced .



If you purchased shares of Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO), you have certain options and you should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) concerning whether a series of statements by Medidata Solutions regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Medidata Solutions Inc reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $166.43 million in 2010 to $276.85 million in 2013. Then on April 22, 2014, Medidata Solutions Inc reported its first quarter 2014 results. Shares of Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) declined from $52.64 per share on April 22, 2014, to $37.20 per share on April 22, 2014.



On April 25, 2014, NASDAQ:MDSO shares closed at $39.77



Those who purchased shares of Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com