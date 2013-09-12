Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of MediFocus: Future of Molecular Imaging market report to its offering

MediFocus: Future of Molecular Imaging



Summary



Molecular imaging is at the frontier of diagnostic imaging. It is a vast and multi-disciplinary field that consists of a range of techniques, allowing imaging of various organs and sites within the body with specific targeted probes. Molecular imaging can be defined as the visualization, characterization and measurement of biological processes at the molecular and cellular levels in human and other living systems. Although sluggish economic growth has hindered the growth of the molecular imaging market right from its inception in the leading economies of the world such as in the United States and Europe, the market has attracted attention from both academia and manufacturers in recent years. The need for less invasive imaging techniques and more specific imaging probes has fuelled continued development and ever-changing market competition with molecular imaging.



GlobalData has released its medical device report, "MediFocus: Future of Molecular Imaging". The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the molecular imaging market, including new imaging techniques and late-stage imaging probes. Included within is an analysis of companies currently active in the field with their commercial positioning and portfolio assessment. The report identifies and evaluates key trends and advances shaping the global molecular imaging market, highlighting testimonials from top physicians around the world. The report provides insight into the market opportunities, barriers and drivers within the market for the benefit of new companies willing to enter this market in the near future. This report was built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by team of diagnostic imaging experts.



Scope



- An overview of the molecular imaging landscape _x000D_

- Investigation of current and future market competition for molecular imaging _x000D_

- Pipeline assessment with product profiles, SWOT analysis and commercial positioning _x000D_

- Evaluation of technology trends in molecular imaging and physician perception _x000D_

- Coverage of key market players with portfolio assessment and SWOT analysis _x000D_

- Direct quotes from Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) currently using and developing molecular imaging probes



Reasons to buy



- Understand the trends shaping and driving the molecular imaging markets _x000D_

- Drive revenues, formulate effective sales and marketing strategies, and gain in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape _x000D_

- Assess competitiveness of products in market by understanding the strengths and weaknesses of current competition _x000D_

- Take a comprehensive look at the markets late-stage probe pipeline and identify promising, paradigm-shifting products _x000D_

- Create an effective counter-strategy to gain a competitive advantage against those currently in the market _x000D_

- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present the best opportunities for growth _x000D_

- Whats the next big thing in the global molecular imaging market? Identify, understand and capitalize



Companies Mentioned



Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Lantheus Medical Imaging

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Avid Radiopharmaceuticals (Eli Lilly)

Bracco Imaging

GE Healthcare

Piramal Imaging

Siemens

Novelos Therapeutics

Affibody

Atreus Pharmaceuticals

Kereos

Progenics Pharmaceuticals

FluoroPharma Medical

Wilex



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/141528/medifocus-future-of-molecular-imaging.html