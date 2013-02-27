MediPoint: Bioabsorbable Stents - Current and Future Players - New Market Report

New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "MediPoint: Bioabsorbable Stents - Current and Future Players"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- GlobalData has released its medical device report, MediPoint: Bioabsorbable Stents - Current and Future Players. The report is a vital source of up-to-date information with in-depth analysis on the companies in the steadily growing Bioabsorbable Stent (BAS) Market. The report identifies and analyzes the key companies shaping and driving the global Bioabsorbable Stent market. The report provides insight into the competitive BAS landscape, including new companies entering the market and pipeline products in development. This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Investigation of current and future market competition for Bioabsorbable Stents.
- Competitor assessment including device approval analysis.
- Coverage of key market players and company profiles including business description, financial overview and SWOT analysis.
- Strategic assessment of the device sector through market impact analysis, future market scenario and company analysis.
- Direct quotes from Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) as well as interventional cardiologists and radiologists already using these novel devices.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain a high level view of the trends shaping and driving the Bioabsorbable Stent Market.
- Assess competitiveness of products in market by understanding the strengths and weaknesses of current competition.
- Drive revenues, formulate effective sales and marketing strategies and gain in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape
- Take a comprehensive look at the market's device pipeline and identify promising, paradigm-shifting products.
- Create an effective counter-strategy to gain a competitive advantage against those currently in the market
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Abbott Vascular, Kyoto Medical Planning Co., Ltd, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, REVA Medical, Inc., Elixir Medical Corporation, Arterial Remodeling Technologies, Tepha, Inc., OrbusNeich, Arterius, Zorion Medical, S3V Vascular Technologies, ICON Interventional Systems, Amaranth Medical
