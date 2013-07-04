MediPoint: Breast Cancer Imaging - South America Analysis and Market Forecasts - New Study Released

New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "MediPoint: Breast Cancer Imaging - South America Analysis and Market Forecasts"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/04/2013 -- Breast cancer is the most common form of cancer in women in both the developed and developing world, but is a rare disease in men. The global incidence of breast cancer is increasing due to an increased lifespan and increasing adoption of western lifestyle risk factors. Early diagnosis of breast cancer is the foundation for increasing survival rates and diagnostic imaging is the most widely used technique to achieve early detection, making diagnostic imaging a cornerstone of breast cancer control.
The South America breast cancer imaging market is a mature industry with complex dynamics and it is essential to examine the market opportunities and barriers that are specific to this region. This report provides an in-depth review of the evolving technologies and the regulatory landscape of the breast cancer screening market in South America.
Scope
- An overview of breast cancer, which includes epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines.
- Annualized South America Breast cancer imaging market revenue and future forecasts from 2009 to 2011, forecast for 7 years to 2018.
- Investigation of current and future market competition for Breast cancer imaging
- Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges as well as predicted impact of key events.
- Competitor assessment including device approval analysis and device sales forecasts.
- Marketed and pipeline product profiles covering efficiency, safety, clinical study details, device approvals, product positioning and device sales forecast.
- Analysis of unmet needs within the market and opportunities for future players.
- Technology trends evaluation to assess strength of pipeline.
- An overview of all devices in development including clinical study details, design and material selection considerations, efficacy reports, and device approval timelines.
- Company profiles including business description, financial overview and SWOT analysis.
- Coverage of key market players.
- Strategic assessment of the Breast cancer imaging sector through market impact analysis, future market scenario and company analysis.
- Direct quotes from Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) as well as radiologists
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the trends shaping and driving South America Breast cancer imaging Market.
- Realize device preferences of physicians who have performed the tests already.
- Access market sizing, forecasts and quantified growth opportunities in South America Breast cancer imaging Market through 2018.
- Quantify candidate patient populations to better design product pricing & launch plans.
- Drive revenues, formulate effective sales and marketing strategies and gain in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape.
- Perform benchmarking analysis of growth opportunities against currently marketed products.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: GE Healthcare, Hologic, Siemens, Koninklijke Philips Electronics, Fujifilm Medical Systems, Internazionale Medico Scientifica (IMS), Planmed, Konica Minolta Medical Imaging, Agfa Healthcare, Carestream Health, SonoCine, Aurora Imaging Technology, Imaging Diagnostic Systems, Naviscan, Dilon Diagnostics, Gamma Medica, Allengers Medical Systems
