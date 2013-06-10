MediPoint: Cardiac Assist Devices - APAC Analysis and Market Forecasts - New Market Research Report

Fast Market Research recommends "MediPoint: Cardiac Assist Devices - APAC Analysis and Market Forecasts" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) are mechanical pumps that work in conjunction with a patient's heart to improve the pumping efficiency, increase the cardiac output and restore normal blood circulation. The devices are typically employed in patients suffering from end-stage Congestive Heart Failure (CHF), where the chances of survival through oral medications alone become minimal. The scarcity of donor organs has led to the development of interim interventions that utilize CADs, which comprise three segments: Ventricular Assist Devices (VAD), Intra-Aortic Balloon Pumps (IABP), and Total Artificial Hearts (TAH).
The Cardiac Assist Device (CAD) market, including Intra-Aortic Balloon Pumps (IABP), Ventricular Assist Devices (VAD), and Total Artificial Hearts (TAH), is expected to experience significant growth during the seven-year forecast period in the 5EU market. The report provides insight into the competitive CAD landscape, including new companies entering the market and pipeline products in development. It quantifies the potential of long-term cardiac assist device use in end-stage heart failure patients awaiting transplantation, and examines the impact of this disruptive technology around the world. Included in the report is investigation of the highest growth sectors for CAD, with a focus on next-generation technologies due to enter the market, including transcutaneous energy transfer and fully implantable support systems.
Scope
- An overview of Congestive Heart Failure, which includes epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines.
- Annualized EU CAD market revenue and future forecasts from 2009 to 2011, forecast for 7 years to 2018.
- Investigation of current and future market competition for CAD
- Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges as well as predicted impact of key events.
- Competitor assessment including device approval analysis and device sales forecasts.
- Marketed and pipeline product profiles covering efficiency, safety, clinical study details, device approvals, product positioning and device sales forecast.
- Analysis of unmet needs within the market and opportunities for future players.
- Technology trends evaluation to assess strength of pipeline.
- An overview of all devices in development including clinical study details, design and material selection considerations, efficacy reports, and device approval timelines.
- Company profiles including business description, financial overview and SWOT analysis.
- Coverage of key market players.
- Strategic assessment of the EU device sector through market impact analysis, future market scenario and company analysis.
- Direct quotes from Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) as well as cardiologists
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the trends shaping and driving the EU CAD Market.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Abiomed, Inc., Berlin Heart, CardiacAssist, Inc., CardioBridge, Carmat, CircuLite, HeartWare International, Inc., Jarvik Heart, Maquet Cardiovascular, Medos Medizintechnik AG, MicroMed Cardiovascular, Inc., MiTiHeart Corporation, PulseCath BV, Sunshine Heart, SynCardia Systems, Inc., Teleflex Medical, Terumo, Thoratec, Sun Medical, Zeon Medical
