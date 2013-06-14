Fast Market Research recommends "MediPoint: Cardiac Assist Devices - Current and Pipeline Products" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- While heart transplantation remains the gold standard and preferred treatment option for patients with advanced Congestive Heart Failure (CHF), the number of transplant candidates far exceeds the donor pool. This significant limitation has prompted considerable, continued interest in the development of Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) that are capable of supporting patients with severe CHF, either until donor hearts become available or as an alternative to heart transplantation for long-term use.
GlobalData has released its medical device report, Cardiac Assist Devices - Current and Pipeline Products. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global CAD market, including development of Intra-Aortic Balloon Pumps (IABP), Ventricular Assist Devices (VAD), and Total Artificial Hearts (TAH). The report identifies and evaluates key trends and unmet needs shaping the global CAD market through 2019, highlighting testimonials from top physicians around the world who are already utilizing the devices. The report provides insight into the competitive CAD landscape, including new companies approaching commercialization and pipeline products in development, and examines the impact of this disruptive technology around the world.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- An overview of Congestive Heart Failure, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines worldwide
- Investigation of current and future market competition for Cardiac Assist Devices
- Coverage of nine major markets, including the United States (US), the United Kingdom (UK), Italy, Spain, Germany, France, Japan, China and India
- Marketed and pipeline product profiles covering efficacy, safety, clinical study details, regulatory approvals, and forecast device sales
- Evaluation of technology trends to assess pipeline product strength
- Overview of all devices in development, including clinical study details, design considerations, efficacy reports, and device approval timelines
- Coverage of key market players with portfolio assessment and SWOT analysis
- Direct quotes from Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) currently using CAD
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the trends shaping and driving the Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump, Ventricular Assist Device and Total Artificial Heart markets
- Realize device preferences of physicians who have performed dozens of replacements already
- Drive revenues, formulate effective sales and marketing strategies, and gain in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape
- Perform benchmarking analysis of growth opportunities against currently marketed products
- Assess competitiveness of products in market by understanding the strengths and weaknesses of current competition
- Take a comprehensive look at the market's device pipeline and identify promising, paradigm-shifting products
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Abiomed, Inc., Berlin Heart, CardiacAssist, Inc., CardioBridge, Carmat, CircuLite, HeartWare International, Inc., Jarvik Heart, Maquet Cardiovascular, Medos Medizintechnik AG, MicroMed Cardiovascular, Inc., MiTiHeart Corporation, PulseCath BV, Sunshine Heart, SynCardia Systems, Inc., Teleflex Medical, Terumo, Thoratec, Sun Medical, Zeon Medical
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- United States Cardiovascular Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Cardiac Rhythm Management, Interventional Cardiology, Peripheral Vascular Devices, Electrophysiology Prosthetic Heart Valves and Others
- Sweden Cardiovascular Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Cardiac Rhythm Management, Interventional Cardiology, Peripheral Vascular Devices, Electrophysiology, Prosthetic Heart Valves and Others
- Czech Republic Cardiovascular Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Cardiac Rhythm Management, Interventional Cardiology, Peripheral Vascular Devices, Electrophysiology, Prosthetic Heart Valves and Others
- Netherlands Cardiovascular Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Cardiac Rhythm Management, Interventional Cardiology, Peripheral Vascular Devices, Electrophysiology, Prosthetic Heart Valves and Others
- France Cardiovascular Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Cardiac Rhythm Management, Interventional Cardiology, Peripheral Vascular Devices, Electrophysiology, Prosthetic Heart Valves and Others
- Russian Federation Cardiovascular Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Cardiac Rhythm Management, Interventional Cardiology, Peripheral Vascular Devices, Electrophysiology, Prosthetic Heart Valves and Others
- Italy Cardiovascular Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Cardiac Rhythm Management, Interventional Cardiology, Peripheral Vascular Devices, Electrophysiology, Prosthetic Heart Valves and Others
- Spain Cardiovascular Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Cardiac Rhythm Management, Interventional Cardiology, Peripheral Vascular Devices, Electrophysiology, Prosthetic Heart Valves and Others
- Denmark Cardiovascular Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Cardiac Rhythm Management, Interventional Cardiology, Peripheral Vascular Devices, Electrophysiology, Prosthetic Heart Valves and Others
- Germany Cardiovascular Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Cardiac Rhythm Management, Interventional Cardiology, Peripheral Vascular Devices, Electrophysiology, Prosthetic Heart Valves and Others