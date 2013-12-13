Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of MediPoint: Cardiac Rhythm Management - Current and Future Players market report to its offering

MediPoint: Cardiac Rhythm Management - Current and Future Players



Summary



Cardiac rhythm management (CRM) comprises any method of treatment aimed at regulating the hearts rhythm, including medication, medical devices, and occasionally surgery. There can be a number of reasons why CRM is needed, all of which generally involve malfunctions of the hearts electrical system, and are related to cardiac dyssynchrony. While medication can be effective in mild to moderate cases, patients with more severe conditions must turn to device use or surgical intervention in order to receive the therapy they require. Over the years, CRM device treatment has become less invasive, and significant advances in pacing and pulse generator technology have enabled effective long-term device therapy with limited complications.



The report identifies and analyzes the key companies shaping and driving the global CRM market. The report provides insight into the competitive CRM landscape, including new companies entering the market and pipeline products in development. This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary sources and primary research interviews and survey with leading cardiologists, with in-house analysis conducted by team of industry experts.



Scope



- Investigation of current and future market competition for CRM

- Competitor assessment including device approval analysis.

- Coverage of key market players and company profiles including business description, financial overview and SWOT analysis.

- Strategic assessment of the device sector through market impact analysis, future market scenario and company analysis.

- Direct quotes from Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) as well as cardiologists using CRM devices in clinical practice.



Reasons to buy



- Gain a high level view of the trends shaping and driving the CRM market for coronary applications and peripheral applications in the lower extremity.

- Assess competitiveness of products in market by understanding the strengths and weaknesses of current competition.

- Drive revenues, formulate effective sales and marketing strategies and gain in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape

- Take a comprehensive look at the markets device pipeline and identify promising, paradigm-shifting products.

- Create an effective counter-strategy to gain a competitive advantage against those currently in the market



Companies Mentioned



Biotronik

Boston Scientific

Impulse Dynamics

Medtronic

Sorin Group

St. Jude Medical



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/147379/medipoint-cardiac-rhythm-management-current-and-future-players.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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