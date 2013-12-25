New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "MediPoint: Cardiac Rhythm Management - US Analysis and Market Forecasts"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/25/2013 -- Cardiac rhythm management (CRM) comprises any method of treatment aimed at regulating the heart's rhythm, including medication, medical devices, and occasionally surgery. There can be a number of reasons why CRM is needed, all of which generally involve malfunctions of the heart's electrical system, and are related to cardiac dyssynchrony. While medication can be effective in mild to moderate cases, patients with more severe conditions must turn to device use or surgical intervention in order to receive the therapy they require. Over the years, CRM device treatment has become less invasive, and significant advances in pacing and pulse generator technology have enabled effective long-term device therapy with limited complications.
Reimbursement in the US continues to be a problem, largely because not all procedures are covered, and because not all patients have insurance. Especially in the wake of the 2008 recession, affordability is a huge concern with patients who don't have health insurance, and CRM adoption rates have been limited by issues with reimbursement.
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Scope
- An overview of hypertension, which includes epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines.
- Annualized the US CRM market revenue and future forecasts from 2009 to 2011, forecast for 7 years to 2018.
- Investigation of current and future market competition for CRM
- Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges as well as predicted impact of key events.
- Competitor assessment including device approval analysis and device sales forecasts.
- Marketed and pipeline product profiles covering efficiency, safety, clinical study details, device approvals, product positioning and device sales forecast.
- Analysis of unmet needs within the market and opportunities for future players.
- Technology trends evaluation to assess strength of pipeline.
- An overview of all devices in development including clinical study details, design and material selection considerations, efficacy reports, and device approval timelines.
- Company profiles including business description, financial overview and SWOT analysis.
- Coverage of key market players.
- Strategic assessment of the CRM sector through market impact analysis, future market scenario and company analysis.
- Direct quotes from Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) as well as cardiologists
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the trends shaping and driving the US CRM market.
- Realize device preferences of physicians who have performed the tests already.
- Access market sizing, forecasts and quantified growth opportunities in the US CRM market through 2018.
- Quantify candidate patient populations to better design product pricing & launch plans.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Biotronik, Boston Scientific, Impulse Dynamics, Medtronic, Sorin Group, St. Jude Medical
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