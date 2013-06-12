Fast Market Research recommends "MediPoint: Cervical Total Disc Replacement - Current and Future Players" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- GlobalData has released its medical devices report, "MediPoint: Cervical Total Disc Replacement - Current and Future Players". This report is the comprehensive guide covering this emerging and highly controversial surgical intervention for the treatment of symptomatic cervical disc disease. Its publication comes at a time when the market's competition is increasing dramatically in certain regions and their respective technology is becoming more sophisticated. The report provides in-depth coverage and analysis of established and key emerging players in this rapidly growing global market. Regions covered in this report include the United States, the five major European markets (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom), India, China, and Brazil. This report is built using data and information sourced from secondary sources and primary research interviews with leading Spinal Surgeons and Neurosurgeons with in-house analysis conducted by GlobalData's team of industry experts. This combination of expertise will allow clients to better assess the strengths and weaknesses of the devices currently marketed as well as those under clinical investigation. Additionally, the report highlights existing opportunities and unmet needs that will provide clients a strategic direction to gain a competitive advantage.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, and identification of unmet needs, reimbursement considerations, and implications for the C-TDR market.
- Pipeline analysis includes comprehensive data split across different stages of development, emerging trends and C-TDR designs in development, including investigation of materials, design and durability.
- Analysis of the current and future competition in the US C-TDR market.
- Insightful review of the key industry drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global C-TDR market.
- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the global C-TDR market in the future.
- Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.
- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.
- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.
- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: AxioMed Corporation, DePuy Synthes Spine, FH Orthopedics, Globus Medical, LDR Holdings, Medicrea, Medtronic Sofamor Danek, Nuvasive, Osimplant, Pioneer Surgical, Ranier Technology, Spinal Kinetics, Spinal Motion, Stryker
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- MediPoint: Cervical Total Disc Replacement - South American Analysis and Market Forecasts
- MediPoint: Cervical Total Disc Replacement - Asia-Pacific Analysis and Market Forecasts
- MediPoint: Cervical Total Disc Replacement - European Union Analysis and Market Forecasts
- MediPoint: Cervical Total Disc Replacements - US Analysis and Market Forecast
- Spine Surgery Devices Market Forecasts to 2017 - Global Trends & Competitive Analysis
- MediPoint: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement - Analysis and Market Forecast
- MediPoint: Bioabsorbable Stents - Current and Future Players
- Spinal Surgery Devices Market to 2017 - Motion Preserving Spinal Non-Fusion Procedures to Drive Long Term Growth
- Spinal Non-Fusion Devices - Global Pipeline Analysis, Opportunity Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2017
- MediPoint: Bioabsorbable Stents - EU Analysis and Market Forecasts