Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) consists of two major diseases: myocardial infarction (MI) and unstable angina, with the former being one of the major killers in the mature markets. Though the incidence of ACS is either in decline or steady across the US and European countries, millions of ACS and suspected ACS patients still visit emergency rooms every year with symptoms such as chest pain, and these patients are typically assessed with in vitro diagnostic cardiac biomarker tests. Emergence of two pipeline biomarker tests, Thermo Scientific's copeptin, and heart-type fatty acid binding protein (H-FABP), will provide further diagnostic options to emergency physicians.
This report identifies the unmet needs in the market, provides an understanding of physician perception of ACS diagnostic cardiac biomarker testing, and future trends. Through GlobalData's analysis, it is evident that the ACS diagnostic cardiac biomarker testing market is dominated by a single player, but it is expected that pipeline tests will begin to be used in combination with this test. To successfully market new diagnostic tests, companies need to offer tests that address the current unmet needs of current ACS diagnostic cardiac biomarker tests and show advantages in combination with tests currently in the market. This report will identify the opportunities for this technology.
Scope
- Investigation of current and future market competition for ACS diagnostic cardiac biomarker testing.
- Competitor assessment.
- Coverage of key market players and company profiles including business description, financial overview and SWOT analysis.
- Strategic assessment of the device sector through market impact analysis, future market scenario and company analysis.
- Direct quotes from Key Opinion Leaders (KOL), including clinical biochemists, laboratory managers, emergency physicians, and cardiologists using these diagnostic tests.
- Gain a high level view of the trends shaping and driving the ACS diagnostic cardiac biomarker testing market.
- Assess competitiveness of products in market by understanding the strengths and weaknesses of current competition.
- Drive revenues, formulate effective sales and marketing strategies and gain in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape
- Take a comprehensive look at the market's device pipeline and identify promising, paradigm-shifting products.
- Create an effective counter-strategy to gain a competitive advantage against those currently in the market
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Abbott Diagnostics, Alere, Beckman Coulter, bioMerieux, Mitsubishi Chemical Medience Corporation, Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Radiometer Medical, Randox Laboratories, Response Biomedical, Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthcare, Thermo Scientific
