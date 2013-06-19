Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of MediPoint: Diagnostic Cardiac Biomarkers for Acute Coronary Syndromes - EU Analysis and Market Forecasts market report to its offering

In Europe, the ACS in vitro diagnostics market is dominated by a single biomarker test, cardiac troponins. However, this market remains of high interest due to advancements in assay sensitivity both on laboratory and point-of-care platforms. GlobalData expects these advancements to have an impact on other diagnostic tests such as creatine kinase-MB isoenzyme and myoglobin. Furthermore, the emergence of pipeline biomarker tests will change the landscape of ACS in vitro diagnostic testing and is expected to provide enhancements in the early diagnosis of the disease.



Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) consists of two major diseases, myocardial infarction (MI) and unstable angina, with the former being one of the major killers in the mature markets. Though the incidence of ACS is either in decline or steady across the US and European countries, millions of ACS and suspected ACS patients still visit emergency rooms every year with symptoms such as chest pain, and these patients are typically assessed with in vitro diagnostic cardiac biomarker tests. The ACS diagnostic cardiac biomarker reagents market is dominated by the cardiac troponins, the gold-standard biomarkers for the diagnosis of MI.



- An overview of ACS, which includes epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines.

- Annualized EU ACS in vitro diagnostic testing reagents market revenue and future forecasts from 2009 to 2011, forecast for 7 years to 2018.

- Investigation of current and future market competition for diagnostic cardiac biomarkers for ACS

- Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges as well as predicted impact of key events.

- Competitor assessment including device approval analysis and device sales forecasts.

- Marketed and pipeline product profiles covering efficiency, safety, clinical study details, device approvals, product positioning and device sales forecast.

- Analysis of unmet needs within the market and opportunities for future players.

- Technology trends evaluation to assess strength of pipeline.

- An overview of all devices in development including clinical study details, design and material selection considerations, efficacy reports, and device approval timelines.

- Company profiles including business description, financial overview and SWOT analysis.

- Coverage of key market players.

- Strategic assessment of the diagnostic cardiac biomarkers for ACS sector through market impact analysis, future market scenario and company analysis.

- Direct quotes from Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) as well as cardiologists



- Understand the trends shaping and driving EU diagnostic cardiac biomarkers for ACS.

- Realize device preferences of physicians who have performed the tests already.

- Access market sizing, forecasts and quantified growth opportunities in EU diagnostic cardiac biomarkers for ACS Market through 2018.

- Quantify candidate patient populations to better design product pricing & launch plans.

- Drive revenues, formulate effective sales and marketing strategies and gain in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape.

- Perform benchmarking analysis of growth opportunities against currently marketed products.

- Assess competitiveness of products in market by understanding the strengths and weaknesses of current competition.

- Take a comprehensive look at the markets device pipeline and identify promising, paradigm-shifting products.

- Create an effective counter-strategy to gain a competitive advantage against those currently in the market.

- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present the best opportunities for growth.

- Whats the next big thing in EU diagnostic cardiac biomarkers for ACS market landscape? Identify, understand and capitalize.



Abbott Diagnostics

Alere

Beckman Coulter

bioMrieux

Mitsubishi Chemical Medience Corporation

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

Radiometer Medical

Randox Laboratories

Response Biomedical

Roche Diagnostics

Siemens Healthcare

Thermo Scientific



