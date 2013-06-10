Recently published research from GlobalData, "MediPoint: Diagnostic Cardiac Biomarkers for Acute Coronary Syndromes - South America Analysis and Market Forecasts", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- This report focuses on the Diagnostic Cardiac Biomarkers market in South America, principally Brazil. The ACS in vitro diagnostics market remains of high interest due to advancements in assay sensitivity both on laboratory and point-of-care platforms. GlobalData expects these advancements to have an impact on other diagnostic tests such as creatine kinase-MB isoenzyme and myoglobin. Furthermore, the emergence of pipeline biomarker tests will change the landscape of ACS in vitro diagnostic testing and is expected to provide enhancements in the early diagnosis of the disease. Also, due to the increasing number of cases of ACS in Brazil, GlobalData expects this market to also be of key interest to stakeholders.
Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) consists of two major diseases, myocardial infarction (MI) and unstable angina, with the former being one of the major killers in the mature markets. Though the incidence of ACS is either in decline or steady across the US and European countries, millions of ACS and suspected ACS patients still visit emergency rooms every year with symptoms such as chest pain, and these patients are typically assessed with in vitro diagnostic cardiac biomarker tests. The ACS diagnostic cardiac biomarker reagents market is dominated by the cardiac troponins, the gold-standard biomarkers for the diagnosis of MI.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- An overview of ACS, which includes epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines.
- Annualized Brazil ACS in vitro diagnostic testing reagents market revenue and future forecasts from 2009 to 2011, forecast for 7 years to 2018.
- Investigation of current and future market competition for diagnostic cardiac biomarkers for ACS
- Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges as well as predicted impact of key events.
- Competitor assessment including device approval analysis and device sales forecasts.
- Marketed and pipeline product profiles covering efficiency, safety, clinical study details, device approvals, product positioning and device sales forecast.
- Analysis of unmet needs within the market and opportunities for future players.
- Technology trends evaluation to assess strength of pipeline.
- An overview of all devices in development including clinical study details, design and material selection considerations, efficacy reports, and device approval timelines.
- Company profiles including business description, financial overview and SWOT analysis.
- Coverage of key market players.
- Strategic assessment of the diagnostic cardiac biomarkers for ACS sector through market impact analysis, future market scenario and company analysis.
- Direct quotes from Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) as well as cardiologists
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the trends shaping and driving Brazil diagnostic cardiac biomarkers for ACS.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Abbott Diagnostics, Alere, Beckman Coulter, bioMerieux, Mitsubishi Chemical Medience Corporation, Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Radiometer Medical, Randox Laboratories, Response Biomedical, Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthcare, Thermo Scientific
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- MediPoint: Diagnostic Cardiac Biomarkers for Acute Coronary Syndromes - EU Analysis and Market Forecasts
- MediPoint: Diagnostic Cardiac Biomarkers for Acute Coronary Syndromes - APAC Analysis and Market Forecasts
- MediPoint: Diagnostic Cardiac Biomarkers for Acute Coronary Syndromes - US Analysis and Market Forecasts
- MediPoint: Diagnostic Cardiac Biomarkers for Acute Coronary Syndromes - Current and Future Players
- South and Central America Cardiovascular Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Cardiac Rhythm Management, Interventional Cardiology, Peripheral Vascular Devices, Electrophysiology, Prosthetic Heart Valves and Others
- MediPoint: Predictive Breast Cancer Gene Testing - South America Analysis and Market Forecasts
- South Africa Cardiovascular Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Cardiac Rhythm Management, Interventional Cardiology, Peripheral Vascular Devices, Electrophysiology, Prosthetic Heart Valves and Others
- MediPoint: Total Ankle Replacement - South America Analysis and Market Forecasts
- MediPoint: Total Wrist Reconstruction - South America Analysis and Market Forecasts
- Finland Cardiovascular Devices Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018