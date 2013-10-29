Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of MediPoint: Drug-Eluting Balloons - APAC Analysis and Market Forecasts market report to its offering

MediPoint: Drug-Eluting Balloons - APAC Analysis and Market Forecasts



Summary



The publisher has released its medical devices report, MediPoint: Drug-Eluting Balloons - APAC Analysis and Market Forecasts. The report is an essential source of information and analysis on the drug-eluting balloons (DEB) market in Asia-Pacific (APAC). The report provides in-depth insight into the use of DEB for coronary and peripheral applications in the lower extremity including in-stent restenosis, bifurcation lesions, small vessel disease, femoropopliteal artery and below-the-knee lesions, chronic total occlusions, acute myocardial infarction and lesions in diabetics.



The DEB market in three APAC countries including Japan, China and India was assessed to identify and determine whether the current unmet needs are addressed, understand the challenges of DEB angioplasty and evaluate the current and future adoption of DEB for select coronary and peripheral indications. The APAC sales expectations are discussed through careful analysis of adoption patterns of using these DEB.



Clients can use this report to better understand the scope of this technology and for strategic planning to explore opportunities in this dynamic market. The report also provides insights into the competitive landscape, the marketed and pipeline DEB products, the current and emerging players and comparative market analysis of different types of interventional techniques used to treat coronary and peripheral artery disease. This report is built using data and information sourced from secondary sources and primary research interviews and survey with leading Interventional Cardiologists and Interventional Radiologists, with in-house analysis conducted by team of industry experts.



Scope



- An overview of coronary artery disease and peripheral artery disease in the lower extremity, which includes epidemiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment guidelines and modalities.

- Annualized total drug-eluting balloon market revenue by type of disease, annual cost of disease and drug-eluting balloons adoption pattern and procedure data in APAC from 2010-2012 and forecast for seven years to 2019.

- Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, identification of unmet needs, reimbursement and regulatory considerations, evaluating market access in the three APAC countries covered in the report, and implications of the drug-eluting balloon market.

- Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data split across different stages of development, emerging trends and DEB designs in development, including investigation of DEB coating technology, antiproliferative agent used, balloon and catheter design and durability.

- Analysis of the current and future market competition in the APAC drug-eluting balloon market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.



Reasons to buy



- Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the DEB market in APAC.

- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the APAC DEB market in the future.

- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

- Track device sales in the APAC DEB market by disease and indication from 2010-2019.

- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.



Companies Mentioned



Aachen Resonance

AnGes MG

AngioScore

AVIDAL Vascular

B. Braun

Biosensors International

Biotronik

Blue Medical

Boston Scientific Corporation

Caliber Therapeutics

Cardionovum

Concept Medical Research

Cook Medical

Covidien

C.R. Bard

Elixir Medical Corporation

Eurocor

LifeTech Scientific Corporation

Medtronic

Micell Technologies

Minvasys

TriReme Medical

Vascular Nanotransfer Technologies



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/145110/medipoint-drug-eluting-balloons-apac-analysis-and-market-forecasts.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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