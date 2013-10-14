Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of MediPoint: Drug-Eluting Balloons - Current and Fuutre Players market report to its offering

MediPoint: Drug-Eluting Balloons - Current and Fuutre Players



Summary



The publisher has released its medical device report, MediPoint: Drug-Eluting Balloons - Current and Fuutre Players. The report is a vital source of up-to-date information with in-depth analysis on the companies in the steadily growing Drug-Eluting Balloons (DEB) Market. In the report, the adoption of DEB for coronary and peripheral applications in the lower extremity including in-stent restenosis, bifurcation lesions, small vessel disease, femoropopliteal artery and below-the-knee lesions, chronic total occlusions, acute myocardial infarction and lesions in diabetics has been evaluated. _x000D_



The report identifies and analyzes the key companies shaping and driving the global DEB market. The report provides insight into the competitive drug-eluting balloon landscape, including new companies entering the market and pipeline products in development. This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary sources and primary research interviews and survey with leading Interventional Cardiologists and Interventional Radiologists, with in-house analysis conducted by team of industry experts.



Scope



- Investigation of current and future market competition for DEB for coronary applications and peripheral applications in the lower extremity.

- Competitor assessment including device approval analysis.

- Coverage of key market players and company profiles including business description, financial overview and SWOT analysis.

- Strategic assessment of the device sector through market impact analysis, future market scenario and company analysis.

- Direct quotes from Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) as well as interventional cardiologists and radiologists already using DEB in clinical practice.



Reasons to buy



- Gain a high level view of the trends shaping and driving the DEB market for coronary applications and peripheral applications in the lower extremity.

- Assess competitiveness of products in market by understanding the strengths and weaknesses of current competition.

- Drive revenues, formulate effective sales and marketing strategies and gain in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape.

- Take a comprehensive look at the markets device pipeline and identify promising, paradigm-shifting products.

- Create an effective counter-strategy to gain a competitive advantage against those currently in the market.



Companies Mentioned



Aachen Resonance

AnGes MG

AngioScore

AVIDAL Vascular

B. Braun

Biosensors International

Biotronik

Blue Medical

Boston Scientific Corporation

Caliber Therapeutics

Cardionovum

Concept Medical Research

Cook Medical

Covidien

C.R. Bard

DSM Biomedical

Elixir Medical Corporation

Eurocor

LifeTech Scientific Corporation

Medtronic

Micell Technologies

Minvasys

TriReme Medical

Vascular Nanotransfer Technologies



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/143946/medipoint-drug-eluting-balloons-current-and-fuutre-players.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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