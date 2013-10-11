Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of MediPoint: Drug-Eluting Balloons- Global Analysis and Market Forecasts market report to its offering

The publisher has released its medical devices report, “MediPoint: Drug-Eluting Balloons – Global Analysis and Market Forecasts.” The report is an essential source of information and analysis on the global drug-eluting balloons (DEB) market. The report provides in-depth insight into the use of DEB for coronary and peripheral applications in the lower extremity including in-stent restenosis, bifurcation lesions, small vessel disease, femoropopliteal artery and below-the-knee lesions, chronic total occlusions, acute myocardial infarction and lesions in diabetics.



The DEB market in the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, Brazil, China and India was assessed to identify and determine whether the current unmet needs are addressed, understand the challenges of DEB angioplasty and evaluate the current and future adoption of DEB for select coronary and peripheral indications.



Clients can use this report to better understand the scope of this technology and for strategic planning to explore opportunities in this dynamic market. The report also provides insights into the competitive landscape, the marketed and pipeline DEB products, the current and emerging players and comparative market analysis of different types of interventional techniques used to treat coronary and peripheral artery disease. It quantifies the unmet need in the global DEB market as well as in the individual markets of the US, the five major countries in the European Union, Japan, Brazil, China and India, highlighting the opportunity for future players. This report is built using data and information sourced from secondary sources and primary research interviews and survey with leading Interventional Cardiologists and Interventional Radiologists, with in-house analysis conducted by The publisher’s team of industry experts.



Questions Answered in this Report



What is the current perception and adoption of DEB for treating select coronary and peripheral indications, such as ISR, small vessel disease, bifurcations and peripheral arteries in the lower extremity?



Bare metal and drug-eluting stents have been on the market for many years; however, unmet needs still exist with respect to patency, restenosis and the need for prolonged dual anti-platelet therapy. How will DEB fulfill the unmet needs of the vascular stent market for treating coronary and peripheral artery disease?



What is the current and future adoption of DEB in the major markets? How will adoption of DEB affect the adoption of stents such as drug-eluting, bare metal and bioabsorbable stents?



What are the challenges and complications of DEB angioplasty that have hindered widespread adoption?



Currently, the majority of marketed DEB use the antiproliferative drug Paclitaxel. As the next-generation of DEB with limus-based antiproliferative drugs and innovative coating technologies receive approval, how will new entrants impact the DEB market for coronary and peripheral applications?



What are the key factors and opportunities that will drive the DEB market in terms of future adoption rates leading to a mature market?



Market Model Features



DEB can become the gold standard of treatment for in-stent restenosis, where stent-in-stent procedures can be avoided.



In interventional cardiology, DEB will be used for niche coronary indications, given that drug-eluting stents are and will continue to be the gold standard of treatment.



In endovascular therapy, however, DEB can be used as a primary therapy for treating femoropopliteal artery and below-the-knee lesions, indicating a greater potential for this technology.



The current adoption of DEB is slow given the lack of reimbursement and clinical data and high selling prices.



What Physicians Think



Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.



Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global DEB market.



Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the global DEB market in the future.



Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.



Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.



Track device sales in the global and country-specific DEB market from 2010-2019.



Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.



List of Companies



Aachen Resonance



Acrostak



AnGes MG



AngioScore



AVIDAL Vascular



B. Braun



Biosensors International



Biotronik



Blue Medical



Boston Scientific Corporation



Caliber Therapeutics



Cardionovum



Concept Medical



Cook Medical



Covidien



C.R. Bard



DSM Biomedical



Elixir Medical Corporation



Eurocor



LifeTech Scientific



Medrad



Medtronic



Micell Technologies



Minvasys



TriReme Medical



Vascular Nanotransfer Technologies



Markets Covered – US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, Brazil, China and India.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/143707/medipoint-drug-eluting-balloons-global-analysis-and-market-forecasts.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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