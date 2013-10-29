Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of MediPoint: Hernia Repair - Current and Future Players market report to its offering

MediPoint: Hernia Repair - Current and Future Players



Summary



Dramatic improvements in access to and quality of healthcare in the Asia Pacific region, concurrent with the introduction of next-generation biologic and composite meshes in developed countries and adoption of laparoscopic techniques worldwide, will drive hernia repair market growth in the US, Europe and Asia Pacific. Saturated with numerous players and a library of different products, the fiercely-competitive hernia mesh industry has experienced notable improvements recently in device quality and affordability, as companies strive for increased physician adoption in established markets and strategize entry into new regions.



The report identifies and analyzes the key companies shaping and driving the global hernia repair market. The report provides insight into the competitive hernia repair landscape, including new companies entering the market and pipeline products in development. This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary sources and primary research interviews and survey with leading surgeons, with in-house analysis conducted by team of industry experts.



Scope



- Investigation of current and future market competition for hernia repair

- Competitor assessment including device approval analysis.

- Coverage of key market players and company profiles including business description, financial overview and SWOT analysis.

- Strategic assessment of the device sector through market impact analysis, future market scenario and company analysis.

- Direct quotes from Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) as well as surgeons using hernia repair devices in clinical practice.



Reasons to buy



- Gain a high level view of the trends shaping and driving the hernia repair market for coronary applications and peripheral applications in the lower extremity.

- Assess competitiveness of products in market by understanding the strengths and weaknesses of current competition.

- Drive revenues, formulate effective sales and marketing strategies and gain in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape

- Take a comprehensive look at the markets device pipeline and identify promising, paradigm-shifting products.

- Create an effective counter-strategy to gain a competitive advantage against those currently in the market.



Companies Mentioned



Abiss Analytic Biosurgical Solutions

AMI: Agency for Medical Innovation

Angiologica

Aspide Medical

Assut Europe

Atrium Medical

B. Braun Surgical

Cook Medical

Cousin Biotech

Covidien

C.R. Bard

Ethicon

FEG Textiltechnik mbH

Proxy Biomedical

TEI Biosciences

W. L. Gore & Associates



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/145114/medipoint-hernia-repair-current-and-future-players.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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