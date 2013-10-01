Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of MediPoint: In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests - APAC Analysis and Market Forecasts market report to its offering

MediPoint: In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests - APAC Analysis and Market Forecasts



Summary



Colorectal cancer (CRC) is the third most commonly diagnosed cancer, and the second most common cause of mortality amongst cancer patients. Prognosis is directly related to early diagnosis, with survival rates dramatically improved by early diagnosis and treatment. Thanks to the introduction of CRC screening programs, mortality in the developed countries is falling; however incidence continues to rise as a result of diet and increasingly sedentary lifestyles. While historically, colorectal cancer incidence in the developing world is low, in recent years, disease diagnosis rates have dramatically increased, as a result of changing lifestyles, awareness and improved access to medical services. CRC screening can improve survival rates, and reduce the overall cost of patient treatment.



The publisher has estimated the APAC region in-vitro CRC screening market to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.25% over the next seven years. This slow growth can be attributed to an aging population in Japan (increasing the screening population); emerging new higher-priced gene tests which offer better specificity and sensitivity, and slow adoption of organised CRC screening programs in China and India.



Scope



- An overview of colorectal cancer, which includes epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines.

- Annualized APAC in-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests market revenue and future forecasts from 2010 to 2012, forecast for 7 years to 2019.

- Investigation of current and future market competition for in-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests

- Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges as well as predicted impact of key events.

- Competitor assessment including device approval analysis and device sales forecasts.

- Marketed and pipeline product profiles covering efficiency, safety, clinical study details, device approvals, product positioning and device sales forecast.

- Analysis of unmet needs within the market and opportunities for future players.

- Technology trends evaluation to assess strength of pipeline.

- An overview of all devices in development including clinical study details, design and material selection considerations, efficacy reports, and device approval timelines.

- Company profiles including business description, financial overview and SWOT analysis.

- Coverage of key market players.

- Strategic assessment of the in-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests sector through market impact analysis, future market scenario and company analysis.

- Direct quotes from Key Opinion Leaders (KOL)



Reasons to buy



- Understand the trends shaping and driving the APAC in-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests Market.

- Realize device preferences of physicians who have performed the tests already.

- Access market sizing, forecasts and quantified growth opportunities in the APAC in-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests market through 2019.

- Quantify candidate patient populations to better design product pricing & launch plans.

- Drive revenues, formulate effective sales and marketing strategies and gain in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape.

- Perform benchmarking analysis of growth opportunities against currently marketed products.

- Assess competitiveness of products in market by understanding the strengths and weaknesses of current competition.

- Take a comprehensive look at the markets device pipeline and identify promising, paradigm-shifting products.

- Create an effective counter-strategy to gain a competitive advantage against those currently in the market.

- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present the best opportunities for growth.

- Whats the next big thing in the APAC in-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests market landscape? Identify, understand and capitalize.



Companies Mentioned



Abbott Molecular

Alere

Beckman Coulter

Biomarcare Technologies

Companion Dx

Eiken Chemical

Epigenomics

Exact Sciences

ExiQon

Fujirebio (Miraca Holdings)

GeneNews

GenomicTree

Immunostics

Kyowa Medex

MDx Health (was OncoMethylome)

Merck Millipore

Metabiomics

Mode Diagnostics

Oncocyte (Bio Time)

Quest Diagnostics

R-Biopharm

Randox Laboratories

ScheBo Biotech

SciMarket Technologies

Siemens Healthcare

Signature Diagnostics

Sysmex

Veda Lab



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/143118/medipoint-in-vitro-colorectal-cancer-screening-tests-apac-analysis-and-market-forecasts.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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