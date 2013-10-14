Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of MediPoint: In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests - Current and Future Players market report to its offering

MediPoint: In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests - Current and Future Players



Summary



The publisher has released its medical device report, MediPoint: In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests - Current and Future Players. The report is a vital source of up-to-date information with in-depth analysis on the companies in the steadily growing In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market. Colorectal cancer (CRC) is the third most commonly diagnosed cancer, and the second most common cause of mortality amongst cancer patients. Prognosis is directly related to early diagnosis, with survival rates dramatically improved by early diagnosis and treatment. Thanks to the introduction of CRC screening programs, mortality in the developed countries is falling; however incidence continues to rise as a result of diet and increasingly sedentary lifestyles. While historically, colorectal cancer incidence in the developing world is low, in recent years, disease diagnosis rates have dramatically increased, as a result of changing lifestyles, awareness and improved access to medical services. CRC screening can improve survival rates, and reduce the overall cost of patient treatment.



Scope



- Investigation of current and future market competition for In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests.

- Competitor assessment including device approval analysis.

- Coverage of key market players and company profiles including business description, financial overview and SWOT analysis.

- Strategic assessment of the device sector through market impact analysis, future market scenario and company analysis.

- Direct quotes from Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) as well as interventional cardiologists and radiologists already using In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests in clinical practice.



Reasons to buy



- Gain a high level view of the trends shaping and driving the In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests market for coronary applications and peripheral applications in the lower extremity.

- Assess competitiveness of products in market by understanding the strengths and weaknesses of current competition.

- Drive revenues, formulate effective sales and marketing strategies and gain in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape.

- Take a comprehensive look at the markets device pipeline and identify promising, paradigm-shifting products.

- Create an effective counter-strategy to gain a competitive advantage against those currently in the market



Companies Mentioned



Abbott Molecular

Alere

Beckman Coulter

Biomarcare Technologies

Companion Dx

Eiken Chemical

Epigenomics

Exact Sciences

ExiQon

Fujirebio (Miraca Holdings)

GeneNews

GenomicTree

Immunostics

Kyowa Medex

MDx Health (was OncoMethylome)

Merck Millipore

Metabiomics

Mode Diagnostics

Oncocyte (Bio Time)

Quest Diagnostics

R-Biopharm

Randox Laboratories

ScheBo Biotech

SciMarket Technologies

Siemens Healthcare

Signature Diagnostics

Sysmex

Veda Lab



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/143945/medipoint-in-vitro-colorectal-cancer-screening-tests-current-and-future-players.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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