MediPoint: Knee Replacement - Current and Future Players - New Report Available

Fast Market Research recommends "MediPoint: Knee Replacement - Current and Future Players" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2014 -- The current knee replacement market is a crowded space, with an increasing number of companies offering a myriad of partial, primary/total, and revision prostheses to meet orthopedic surgeons' demands in the management of knee diseases, primarily osteoarthritis. Worldwide, the primary/total knee segment represents about 80-90% of the entire knee market, with the remainder being partial knee and revision knee. Overall, clinical data show that short- to medium-term survivorship is excellent after almost all common types of knee replacement, regardless of fixation, constraint, and bearing type. Future competition among vendors will be more likely to center on the instrumentation and the ancillary equipment, such as patient-specific instruments, navigation systems, and robotic systems.
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The report identifies and analyzes the key companies shaping and driving the global knee replacement market. The report provides insight into the competitive knee replacement landscape, including new companies entering the market and pipeline products in development. This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary sources and primary research interviews and survey with leading cardiologists, with in-house analysis conducted by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Investigation of current and future market competition for knee replacement
- Competitor assessment including device approval analysis.
- Coverage of key market players and company profiles including business description, financial overview and SWOT analysis.
- Strategic assessment of the device sector through market impact analysis, future market scenario and company analysis.
- Direct quotes from Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) as well as cardiologists using knee replacement devices in clinical practice.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain a high level view of the trends shaping and driving the knee replacement market for coronary applications and peripheral applications in the lower extremity.
- Assess competitiveness of products in market by understanding the strengths and weaknesses of current competition.
- Drive revenues, formulate effective sales and marketing strategies and gain in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape
- Take a comprehensive look at the market's device pipeline and identify promising, paradigm-shifting products.
- Create an effective counter-strategy to gain a competitive advantage against those currently in the market
Companies Mentioned in this Report: B. Braun, Biomet, DePuy Synthes, DJO Surgical, Exactech, Smith & Nephew, Stryker, Wright Medical (MicroPort), Zimmer
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