Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of MediPoint: Knee Replacement - South American Analysis and Market Forecasts market report to its offering

MediPoint: Knee Replacement - South American Analysis and Market Forecasts



Summary



The current knee replacement market is a crowded space, with an increasing number of companies offering a myriad of partial, primary/total, and revision prostheses to meet orthopedic surgeons demands in the management of knee diseases, primarily osteoarthritis. Worldwide, the primary/total knee segment represents about 8090% of the entire knee market, with the remainder being partial knee and revision knee. Overall, clinical data show that short- to medium-term survivorship is excellent after almost all common types of knee replacement, regardless of fixation, constraint, and bearing type. Future competition among vendors will be more likely to center on the instrumentation and the ancillary equipment, such as patient-specific instruments, navigation systems, and robotic systems.



Brazils economy is booming on the back of a growing middle class and rising investment in the physical infrastructure. The medical devices market in Brazil is the largest in South America. In the past few years, a general easing of the import bureaucracy and the requirement to improve the quality and quantity of healthcare services available in Brazil have led to increased adoption of advanced medical technologies, such as total shoulder replacement implants.



Scope



- An overview of hypertension, which includes epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines. _x000D_

- Annualized South America Knee replacement market revenue and future forecasts from 2009 to 2011, forecast for 7 years to 2018. _x000D_

- Investigation of current and future market competition for Knee replacement_x000D_

- Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges as well as predicted impact of key events. _x000D_

- Competitor assessment including device approval analysis and device sales forecasts. _x000D_

- Marketed and pipeline product profiles covering efficiency, safety, clinical study details, device approvals, product positioning and device sales forecast. _x000D_

- Analysis of unmet needs within the market and opportunities for future players. _x000D_

- Technology trends evaluation to assess strength of pipeline. _x000D_

- An overview of all devices in development including clinical study details, design and material selection considerations, efficacy reports, and device approval timelines. _x000D_

- Company profiles including business description, financial overview and SWOT analysis. _x000D_

- Coverage of key market players. _x000D_

- Strategic assessment of the Knee replacement sector through market impact analysis, future market scenario and company analysis. _x000D_

- Direct quotes from Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) as well as cardiologists



Reasons to buy



- Understand the trends shaping and driving South America Knee replacement market. _x000D_

- Realize device preferences of physicians who have performed the tests already. _x000D_

- Access market sizing, forecasts and quantified growth opportunities in South America Knee replacement market through 2018. _x000D_

- Quantify candidate patient populations to better design product pricing & launch plans. _x000D_

- Drive revenues, formulate effective sales and marketing strategies and gain in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape. _x000D_

- Perform benchmarking analysis of growth opportunities against currently marketed products. _x000D_

- Assess competitiveness of products in market by understanding the strengths and weaknesses of current competition. _x000D_

- Take a comprehensive look at the markets device pipeline and identify promising, paradigm-shifting products. _x000D_

- Create an effective counter-strategy to gain a competitive advantage against those currently in the market. _x000D_

- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present the best opportunities for growth. _x000D_

- Whats the next big thing in South America Knee replacement market landscape? Identify, understand and capitalize.



Companies Mentioned



B. Braun

Biomet

DePuy Synthes

DJO Surgical

Exactech

Smith & Nephew

Stryker

Wright Medical (MicroPort)

Zimmer



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/148068/medipoint-knee-replacement-south-american-analysis-and-market-forecasts.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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