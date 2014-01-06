Recently published research from GlobalData, "MediPoint: Knee Replacement - South American Analysis and Market Forecasts", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- The current knee replacement market is a crowded space, with an increasing number of companies offering a myriad of partial, primary/total, and revision prostheses to meet orthopedic surgeons' demands in the management of knee diseases, primarily osteoarthritis. Worldwide, the primary/total knee segment represents about 80-90% of the entire knee market, with the remainder being partial knee and revision knee. Overall, clinical data show that short- to medium-term survivorship is excellent after almost all common types of knee replacement, regardless of fixation, constraint, and bearing type. Future competition among vendors will be more likely to center on the instrumentation and the ancillary equipment, such as patient-specific instruments, navigation systems, and robotic systems.
Brazil's economy is booming on the back of a growing middle class and rising investment in the physical infrastructure. The medical devices market in Brazil is the largest in South America. In the past few years, a general easing of the import bureaucracy and the requirement to improve the quality and quantity of healthcare services available in Brazil have led to increased adoption of advanced medical technologies, such as total shoulder replacement implants.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- An overview of hypertension, which includes epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines.
- Annualized South America Knee replacement market revenue and future forecasts from 2009 to 2011, forecast for 7 years to 2018.
- Investigation of current and future market competition for Knee replacement
- Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges as well as predicted impact of key events.
- Competitor assessment including device approval analysis and device sales forecasts.
- Marketed and pipeline product profiles covering efficiency, safety, clinical study details, device approvals, product positioning and device sales forecast.
- Analysis of unmet needs within the market and opportunities for future players.
- Technology trends evaluation to assess strength of pipeline.
- An overview of all devices in development including clinical study details, design and material selection considerations, efficacy reports, and device approval timelines.
- Company profiles including business description, financial overview and SWOT analysis.
- Coverage of key market players.
- Strategic assessment of the Knee replacement sector through market impact analysis, future market scenario and company analysis.
- Direct quotes from Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) as well as cardiologists
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the trends shaping and driving South America Knee replacement market.
- Realize device preferences of physicians who have performed the tests already.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: B. Braun, Biomet, DePuy Synthes, DJO Surgical, Exactech, Smith & Nephew, Stryker, Wright Medical (MicroPort), Zimmer
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- MediPoint: Total Shoulder Replacement - South American Analysis and Market Forecasts
- MediPoint: Knee Replacement - Global Analysis and Market Forecasts
- MediPoint: Total Hip Replacement - South American Analysis and Market Forecasts
- MediPoint: Cervical Total Disc Replacement - South American Analysis and Market Forecasts
- MediPoint: Knee Replacement - EU Analysis and Market Forecasts
- MediPoint: Knee Replacement - APAC Analysis and Market Forecasts
- MediPoint: Knee Replacement - US Analysis and Market Forecasts
- MediPoint: Total Shoulder Replacement - Global Analysis and Market Forecasts
- MediPoint: Drug-Eluting Balloons - South American Analysis and Market Forecasts
- MediPoint: Total Ankle Replacement - South America Analysis and Market Forecasts