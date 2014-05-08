Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of MediPoint: Neurovascular Interventions - APAC Analysis and Market Forecasts market report to its offering

MediPoint: Neurovascular Interventions - APAC Analysis and Market Forecasts



Summary



The global neurovascular interventions market is a vast, double-digit market that consists of innovative and emerging technologies. Rapid advances in the field of neurovascular interventions and development of minimally invasive techniques have greatly expanded the potential of therapeutic applications. The neurovascular interventions market consists of four device segments including embolization, revascularization, mechanicalthrombectomy and access/support devices.



The APAC neurovascular interventions market is a vast and dynamic market that consists of innovative and emerging technologies. Neurointerventional devices can be used to treat a variety of cerebrovascular indications such as intracranial aneurysms, AVMs, and dural AVFs, atherosclerotic disease, and stroke. In this report, the neurointerventional market encompasses embolization, revascularization, mechanical thrombectomy, and access/support devices.



Scope



- An overview of Neurovascular Interventions, which includes epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines.

- Annualized APAC Neurovascular Interventions market revenue and future forecasts from 2011 to 2013, forecast for 7 years to 2020.

- Investigation of current and future market competition for Neurovascular Interventions.

- Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges as well as predicted impact of key events.

- Competitor assessment including device approval analysis and device sales forecasts.

- Marketed and pipeline product profiles covering efficiency, safety, clinical study details, device approvals, product positioning and device sales forecast.

- Analysis of unmet needs within the market and opportunities for future players.

- Technology trends evaluation to assess strength of pipeline.

- An overview of all devices in development including clinical study details, design and material selection considerations, efficacy reports, and device approval timelines.

- Company profiles including business description, financial overview and SWOT analysis.

- Coverage of key market players.

- Strategic assessment of the Neurovascular Interventions sector through market impact analysis, future market scenario and company analysis.

- Direct quotes from Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) as well as doctors



Reasons to buy



- Understand the trends shaping and driving the APAC Neurovascular Interventions market.

- Realize device preferences of physicians who have performed the tests already.

- Access market sizing, forecasts and quantified growth opportunities in APAC Neurovascular Interventions market through 2018.

- Quantify candidate patient populations to better design product pricing & launch plans.

- Drive revenues, formulate effective sales and marketing strategies and gain in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape.

- Perform benchmarking analysis of growth opportunities against currently marketed products.

- Assess competitiveness of products in market by understanding the strengths and weaknesses of current competition.

- Take a comprehensive look at the markets device pipeline and identify promising, paradigm-shifting products.

- Create an effective counter-strategy to gain a competitive advantage against those currently in the market.

- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present the best opportunities for growth.

- Whats the next big thing in APAC Neurovascular Interventions market landscape? Identify, understand and capitalize.



Companies Mentioned



BALT Extrusion

Covidien

Johnson & Johnson

Penumbra

Stryker Corporation

Terumo Corporation

Abbott Vascular

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cook Medical

Gore Medical

Medtronic

Aachen Resonance

Acandis

B. Braun

Blockade Medical

Contego Medical

Gardia Medical

InspireMD

ITGI Medical

Medikit

Merlin MD

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Minvasys

Neuravi

Optimed

Phenox GmBH

Reverse Medical

Sequent Medical

Valor Medical



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153933/medipoint-neurovascular-interventions-apac-analysis-and-market-forecasts.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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