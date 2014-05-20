New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "MediPoint: Neurovascular Interventions - APAC Analysis and Market Forecasts"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- The global neurovascular interventions market is a vast, double-digit market that consists of innovative and emerging technologies. Rapid advances in the field of neurovascular interventions and development of minimally invasive techniques have greatly expanded the potential of therapeutic applications. The neurovascular interventions market consists of four device segments including embolization, revascularization, mechanicalthrombectomy and access/support devices.
The APAC neurovascular interventions market is a vast and dynamic market that consists of innovative and emerging technologies. Neurointerventional devices can be used to treat a variety of cerebrovascular indications such as intracranial aneurysms, AVMs, and dural AVFs, atherosclerotic disease, and stroke. In this report, the neurointerventional market encompasses embolization, revascularization, mechanical thrombectomy, and access/support devices.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- An overview of Neurovascular Interventions, which includes epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines.
- Annualized APAC Neurovascular Interventions market revenue and future forecasts from 2011 to 2013, forecast for 7 years to 2020.
- Investigation of current and future market competition for Neurovascular Interventions.
- Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges as well as predicted impact of key events.
- Competitor assessment including device approval analysis and device sales forecasts.
- Marketed and pipeline product profiles covering efficiency, safety, clinical study details, device approvals, product positioning and device sales forecast.
- Analysis of unmet needs within the market and opportunities for future players.
- Technology trends evaluation to assess strength of pipeline.
- An overview of all devices in development including clinical study details, design and material selection considerations, efficacy reports, and device approval timelines.
- Company profiles including business description, financial overview and SWOT analysis.
- Coverage of key market players.
- Strategic assessment of the Neurovascular Interventions sector through market impact analysis, future market scenario and company analysis.
- Direct quotes from Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) as well as doctors
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the trends shaping and driving the APAC Neurovascular Interventions market.
- Realize device preferences of physicians who have performed the tests already.
- Access market sizing, forecasts and quantified growth opportunities in APAC Neurovascular Interventions market through 2018.
- Quantify candidate patient populations to better design product pricing & launch plans.
- Drive revenues, formulate effective sales and marketing strategies and gain in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: BALT Extrusion, Covidien, Johnson & Johnson, Penumbra, Stryker Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Abbott Vascular, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical, Gore Medical, Medtronic, Aachen Resonance, Acandis, B. Braun, Blockade Medical, Contego Medical, Gardia Medical, InspireMD, ITGI Medical, Medikit, Merlin MD, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Minvasys, Neuravi, Optimed, Phenox GmBH, Reverse Medical, Sequent Medical, Valor Medical
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