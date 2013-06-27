New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "MediPoint: Peripheral Vascular Stents for the Lower Extremity - EU Analysis and Market Forecasts"
Endovascular therapies such as stenting have been widely adopted to treat peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the lower extremity. Peripheral vascular stents including bare metal, drug-eluting, covered and bioabsorbable stents are associated with improved clinical outcomes compared to balloon angioplasty alone. The global peripheral vascular stent (PVS) market is steadily growing in the 10 countries covered in the report, including the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, Brazil, China and India. Through GlobalData's analysis, it is evident that currently the peripheral vascular stent market for the lower extremity is saturated with bare metal stents, followed by covered stents. However, as clinical data and appropriate reimbursement and costs are established, adoption of innovative stent technologies such as drug-eluting stents and bioabsorbable stents will increase in the future.
The peripheral vascular stent market is a large and dynamic one that allows stent manufacturers to develop different types of vascular stent platforms for different types of arteries in the lower extremity. As PAD presents enormous global public health and socioeconomic issues, it is pertinent to find effective treatment modalities that ensure long-term quality results for patients. This report looks at the current peripheral vascular stent market for the lower extremity in the five EU countries and evaluates the adoption and opportunities for this technology in these markets.
Scope
- An overview of PAD, which includes epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines.
- Annualized EU PVS market revenue and future forecasts from 2009 to 2011, forecast for 7 years to 2018.
- Investigation of current and future market competition for PVS
- Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges as well as predicted impact of key events.
- Competitor assessment including device approval analysis and device sales forecasts.
- Marketed and pipeline product profiles covering efficiency, safety, clinical study details, device approvals, product positioning and device sales forecast.
- Analysis of unmet needs within the market and opportunities for future players.
- Technology trends evaluation to assess strength of pipeline.
- An overview of all devices in development including clinical study details, design and material selection considerations, efficacy reports, and device approval timelines.
- Company profiles including business description, financial overview and SWOT analysis.
- Coverage of key market players.
- Strategic assessment of the PVS sector through market impact analysis, future market scenario and company analysis.
- Direct quotes from Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) as well as cardiologists
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Abbott Vascular, Amaranth Medical, Arterial Remodeling Technologies, Atrium Medical Corporation, Bard Peripheral Vascular (C.R. Bard), Biotronik, Boston Scientific Corporation, 3D Biotek, 480 Biomedical, Cook Medical, Cordis Corporation (Johnson & Johnson), CorInnova, Covidien, Cytograft Tissue Engineering, Flexible Stenting Solutions, IDEV Technologies, Kyoto Medical Planning, Medtronic, Nexeon Stent, Nipro Corporation, NovoStent Corporation, OptiMed, PeriTec Biosciences, Synergy Flow, Tepha, Terumo Corporation, TissueGen, Translumina, Vascular Concepts, Veryan Medical, VueKlar Cardiovascular, W.L. Gore & Associates, Zorion Medical
