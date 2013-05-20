New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "MediPoint: Predictive Breast Cancer Gene Testing - South America Analysis and Market Forecasts"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- MediPoint: Predictive Breast Cancer Gene Testing - South America Analysis and Market Forecasts
Summary
Breast cancer is the most common form of cancer in women in both the developed and developing world. The incidence of breast cancer is increasing due to the increased life span and increasing adoption of Western lifestyle risk factors. Predictive breast cancer gene tests can be used to identify women who are at increased risk of developing hereditary breast cancer. The Predictive Breast Cancer Gene Testing market has seen exponential growth in the US, dominated by Myriad Genetics. Gene testing in Europe is mostly carried out by the state funded health sector, but increasingly private companies are offering breast cancer gene tests to physicians. Myriad Genetics' position in the market is dependent on it being the leading provider of the most common breast cancer mutations. By the end of our forecast period, the competitive landscape will experience significant change due to the erosion of Myriad Genetics' position, as a result of the expiry of key patents, and the emergence of alternative molecular technologies.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report focuses on the predictive breast cancer gene testing markets in South America, principally Brazil, and identifies unmet needs in the market, physician attitudes towards current gene testing, and the future of gene testing in the face of rapid technological advancement.
Scope
- An overview of Breast Cancer, which includes epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines.
- Annualized South America Breast Cancer Gene Testing market revenue and future forecasts from 2009 to 2011, forecast for 7 years to 2018.
- Investigation of current and future market competition for Breast Cancer Gene Testing
- Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges as well as predicted impact of key events.
- Competitor assessment including device approval analysis and device sales forecasts.
- Marketed and pipeline product profiles covering efficiency, safety, clinical study details, device approvals, product positioning and device sales forecast.
- Technology trends evaluation to assess strength of pipeline.
- An overview of all devices in development including clinical study details, design and material selection considerations, efficacy reports, and device approval timelines.
- Company profiles including business description, financial overview and SWOT analysis.
- Coverage of key market players.
- Strategic assessment of South America device sector through market impact analysis, future market scenario and company analysis.
- Direct quotes from Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) as well as oncologists
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the trends shaping and driving South America Breast Cancer Gene Testing Market.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Myriad Genetics, Ambry Genetics, Complete Genomics, Navigenics (now Life Technologies), PreventionGenetics, NewGene Ltd., Centogene AG (Centogene Rostock GmBH), Sistemas Genomicos, Grupo Fleury, Diagnosticos da America SA (DASA), 23AndMe, BGI-Shenzhen, Illumina, Life Technologies, Roche
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- MediPoint: Predictive Breast Cancer Gene Testing - EU Analysis and Market Forecasts
- MediPoint: Predictive Breast Cancer Gene Testing - APAC Analysis and Market Forecasts
- MediPoint: Predictive Breast Cancer Gene Testing - US Analysis and Market Forecasts
- Qiagen N.V Market Share Analysis
- MediPoint: Total Ankle Replacement - South America Analysis and Market Forecasts
- MediPoint: Total Wrist Reconstruction - South America Analysis and Market Forecasts
- Tumor Markers - Global Pipeline Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecasts to 2017
- South and Central America In Vitro Diagnostics Market Outlook to 2018 - Clinical Chemistry, Genetic Testing, Haematology, Histology and Cytology, Immuno Chemistry, Infectious Immunology and Microbiology Culture
- Paint Additives Market to 2016 - Rheology Modifiers and Biocides to Drive the Market
- Aromasin (Breast Cancer) - Analysis and Forecasts to 2020