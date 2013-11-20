Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of MediPoint: Renal Denervation - APAC Analysis and Market Forecasts market report to its offering

MediPoint: Renal Denervation - APAC Analysis and Market Forecasts



Summary



Numerous medical device news sources and industry executives have proclaimed renal denervation to be the top medical device breakthrough of the past two years, and for good reason. Hypertension is one of the most prevalent chronic conditions worldwide, with some studies estimating that 50% of the adult population globally will have the disease in the next 20 years. With limited effectiveness from pharmacotherapy, medical device therapy has the potential for significant adoption in the treatment of resistive hypertension and uncontrolled hypertension, once efficacy and cost-effectiveness are proven. Additionally, the degree of blood pressure reduction found in long-term clinical trials from such a well-tolerated procedure has generated notable optimism about the interventions application in other conditions where hyperactivity of the sympathetic nervous system plays a significant role, such as congestive heart failure.



The renal denervation market in the APAC will grow from essentially nothing in 2012 as the intervention was not approved for any indication in 2012. That is expected to change by the end of the forecast period. The entire market will be driven by the adoption of the intervention by resistant hypertension patients.



Scope



- An overview of hypertension, which includes epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines.

- Annualized APAC renal denervation market revenue and future forecasts from 2009 to 2011, forecast for 7 years to 2018.

- Investigation of current and future market competition for renal denervation

- Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges as well as predicted impact of key events.

- Competitor assessment including device approval analysis and device sales forecasts.

- Marketed and pipeline product profiles covering efficiency, safety, clinical study details, device approvals, product positioning and device sales forecast.

- Analysis of unmet needs within the market and opportunities for future players.

- Technology trends evaluation to assess strength of pipeline.

- An overview of all devices in development including clinical study details, design and material selection considerations, efficacy reports, and device approval timelines.

- Company profiles including business description, financial overview and SWOT analysis.

- Coverage of key market players.

- Strategic assessment of the renal denervation sector through market impact analysis, future market scenario and company analysis.

- Direct quotes from Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) as well as cardiologists



Reasons to buy



- Understand the trends shaping and driving the APAC renal denervation market.

- Realize device preferences of physicians who have performed the tests already.

- Access market sizing, forecasts and quantified growth opportunities in the APAC renal denervation market through 2018.

- Quantify candidate patient populations to better design product pricing & launch plans.

- Drive revenues, formulate effective sales and marketing strategies and gain in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape.

- Perform benchmarking analysis of growth opportunities against currently marketed products.

- Assess competitiveness of products in market by understanding the strengths and weaknesses of current competition.

- Take a comprehensive look at the markets device pipeline and identify promising, paradigm-shifting products.

- Create an effective counter-strategy to gain a competitive advantage against those currently in the market.

- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present the best opportunities for growth.

- Whats the next big thing in APAC renal denervation market landscape? Identify, understand and capitalize.



Companies Mentioned



Ablative Solutions

ApexNano

Best Medical International

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cardiosonic

Covidien

Cordis Corporation and Johnson & Johnson

Cryomend

Kona Medical

Medtronic

Mercator MedSystems

Northwind Medical

ReCor Medical

Sound Interventions

St. Jude Medical

Symple Surgical

Terumo Corporation

Verve Medical



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/146616/medipoint-renal-denervation-apac-analysis-and-market-forecasts.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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