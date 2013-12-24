MediPoint: Renal Denervation - Global Analysis and Market Forecasts - New Study Released

Fast Market Research recommends "MediPoint: Renal Denervation - Global Analysis and Market Forecasts" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2013 -- Numerous medical device news sources and industry executives have proclaimed renal denervation to be the top medical device breakthrough of the past two years, and for good reason. Hypertension is one of the most prevalent chronic conditions worldwide, with some studies estimating that 50% of the adult population globally will have the disease in the next 20 years. With limited effectiveness from pharmacotherapy, medical device therapy has the potential for significant adoption in the treatment of resistive hypertension and uncontrolled hypertension, once efficacy and cost-effectiveness are proven. Additionally, the degree of blood pressure reduction found in long-term clinical trials from such a well-tolerated procedure has generated notable optimism about the intervention's application in other conditions where hyperactivity of the sympathetic nervous system plays a significant role, such as congestive heart failure.
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While there is room for optimism and excitement, there are also significant barriers that the technology must overcome before it can see the widespread adoption that industry professionals want. One of the most threatening issues involves ambulatory blood pressure readings and how they could severely tarnish the purported impact the technology has on reducing blood pressure. Thus, a lot will depend on the quality of the data produced by the first randomized clinical trial from Medtronic in 2014, which includes this measure. Additionally, the current players in the market will have to face a bombardment of renal denervation systems from startup companies that harness slightly different technologies, offering advantages such as external denervation and non-generator-based systems. Compounding this competitive landscape are different device categories that aim to reduce blood pressure through completely different mechanisms, such as carotid baroreceptor stimulation.
As this market becomes more competitive, device makers are going to have to develop clinical differentiators for their systems or else this market will quickly become commoditized. Additionally, device manufacturers will have to seek additional indications for their systems to help the market continue to grow. In light of these impending challenges, GlobalData has produced a market research report, MediPoint: Renal Denervation - Global Analysis and Market Forecasts. Utilizing primary research with the leading adopters of the technology in the major global economies and industry executives from the major players in the market, as well as secondary research, this report offers a comprehensive analysis of the current and future marketplace for these devices.
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Companies Mentioned in this Report: Ablative Solutions, ApexNano, Best Medical International, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardiosonic, Covidien, Cordis Corporation and Johnson & Johnson, Cryomend, Kona Medical, Medtronic, Mercator MedSystems, Northwind Medical, ReCor Medical, Sound Interventions, St. Jude Medical, Symple Surgical, Terumo Corporation, Verve Medical
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