New Medical Devices research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- Numerous medical device news sources and industry executives have proclaimed renal denervation to be the top medical device breakthrough of the past two years, and for good reason. Hypertension is one of the most prevalent chronic conditions worldwide, with some studies estimating that 50% of the adult population globally will have the disease in the next 20 years. With limited effectiveness from pharmacotherapy, medical device therapy has the potential for significant adoption in the treatment of resistive hypertension and uncontrolled hypertension, once efficacy and cost-effectiveness are proven. Additionally, the degree of blood pressure reduction found in long-term clinical trials from such a well-tolerated procedure has generated notable optimism about the intervention's application in other conditions where hyperactivity of the sympathetic nervous system plays a significant role, such as congestive heart failure.
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GlobalData estimates that the renal denervation market in Brazil will grow to $6.7m in 2019 from nothing in 2012. The entire market will be driven by the adoption of the intervention by resistant hypertension patients.
Scope
- An overview of hypertension, which includes epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines.
- Annualized South American renal denervation market revenue and future forecasts from 2009 to 2011, forecast for 7 years to 2018.
- Investigation of current and future market competition for renal denervation
- Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges as well as predicted impact of key events.
- Competitor assessment including device approval analysis and device sales forecasts.
- Marketed and pipeline product profiles covering efficiency, safety, clinical study details, device approvals, product positioning and device sales forecast.
- Analysis of unmet needs within the market and opportunities for future players.
- Technology trends evaluation to assess strength of pipeline.
- An overview of all devices in development including clinical study details, design and material selection considerations, efficacy reports, and device approval timelines.
- Company profiles including business description, financial overview and SWOT analysis.
- Coverage of key market players.
- Strategic assessment of the renal denervation sector through market impact analysis, future market scenario and company analysis.
- Direct quotes from Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) as well as cardiologists
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the trends shaping and driving the South American renal denervation market.
- Realize device preferences of physicians who have performed the tests already.
- Access market sizing, forecasts and quantified growth opportunities in the South American renal denervation market through 2018.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Ablative Solutions, ApexNano, Best Medical International, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardiosonic, Covidien, Cordis Corporation and Johnson & Johnson, Cryomend, Kona Medical, Medtronic, Mercator MedSystems, Northwind Medical, ReCor Medical, Sound Interventions, St. Jude Medical, Symple Surgical, Terumo Corporation, Verve Medical
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