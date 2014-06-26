Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2014 -- MediPoint: Spinal Fusion - Global Analysis and Market Forecasts



Spinal fusion surgery is a well-established procedure that has been performed since the early 1900s. The procedure has benefited immensely from its long history of use, investments in advancing technologies, and its clinical success in a growing variety of spinal conditions. These traits have led spinal fusion surgery to become one of the most frequently performed surgeries in the US, which is undoubtedly, the largest geographic market for this procedure. Given the global phenomenon of an aging society and the associated increasing incidences of degenerative spinal conditions, the spinal fusion market is expected to remain strong over the forecast period.



However, there are still several barriers that are dampening the interventions potential adoption levels. Most notably, in the US, public payers are beginning to implement strict measures on reimbursement documentation in an effort to eliminate medically unnecessary procedures. For example, Medicare will now require spine surgeons to document conservative efforts to alleviate the patients symptoms prior to undergoing surgery. Another market barrier is the emergence of a new class of medical device technologies that seek to capitalize on one of the persistent weaknesses of spinal fusions. Non-fusion technologies are designed to retain motion at the operated level and reduce stresses experienced by adjacent segments. This is meant to eliminate the progression of symptomatic adjacent segment disease, which still troubles spinal fusions effectiveness to this day.



The spinal fusion market encompasses a variety of implantable medical technologies, where multiple devices can be utilized in a single procedure. For this research report, the three leading device categories are covered: spinal plating systems, interbody cages, and pedicle screw systems. Additionally, the specific anatomical regions being operated on are covered, including the cervical and thoracolumbar regions. Furthermore, this report analyzes the adoption of these implantables in one level, two level, and three level surgeries, creating the most comprehensive and accurate market valuations and coverage. The report analyzes how these surgical trends vary globally in the 10 major markets (10MM) (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, Brazil, China, and India).



- The reimbursement landscape for spinal fusion procedures in the US is dramatically changing by requiring spine surgeons to provide proof of medical necessity. (Q).How will this payer pressure affect the increasing number of spinal fusion procedures in the US?



- One of the drivers for the spinal fusion market is the vast number of indications in which the surgery can be used. (Q).Which indications for spinal fusion have seen the highest adoption rates in the past five years? (Q).Which indications will have high adoption rates in the next five years?



- Non-fusion medical devices were developed to eliminate the progression of symptomatic adjacent segment disease, a major problem still associated with spinal fusion surgeries. (Q).Which non-fusion technologies pose the largest threat to spinal fusion procedures?



- The research and development (R&D) efforts amongst orthopedic medical device manufacturers are intense. (Q).What are the trends in the pipeline products for spinal fusion procedures that will have the most impact on the competitive landscape? (Q).Which companies are expected to become key players?



- Similar to other medical device markets, emerging economies will be a source of immense growth for the spinal fusion market. However, certain established economies will have large Compound Annual Growth Rates (CAGRs) as well. (Q).Which emerging economies will experience the largest CAGRs over the forecast period? (Q).Which established economies will experience the largest CAGRs over the forecast period?



- What Do Physicians Think? quotes provide a unique insight into how healthcare professionals are reacting to events within the industry, and what their responses could mean for industry strategists. This information is essential for all strategic decision-makers in every organization, allowing them to act on high-quality information.



