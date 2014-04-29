New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "MediPoint: Sports Medicine - APAC Analysis and Market Forecasts"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- This report focuses on the sports medicine market, which includes implants and arthroscopic capital equipment. The orthopedic sports medicine market has been estimated in this report and covers the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, Brazil, China and India. The report provides unmet needs, future adoption and compound annual growth rates (CAGR). GlobalData's analysis shows that while the orthopedics implant market is mature, sports medicine is an area with the potential for significant international growth. With the market, the US remains to be the largest market with the EU to follow and growing. The APAC region while markedly smaller has a large potential patient population.The top six to seven market leaders continue to dominate the market through technological innovation and investment in establishing strong distribution networks. The major opportunity lies within technological advancement and the clinical trials to prove effectiveness of new techniques.
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Japan is one of the largest healthcare markets in the world and has a mature healthcare market, similar to those of the west. With its high proportion of aging individuals, Japan is a prime market for arthroscopic treatment, which is cheaper than joint replacement. The other APAC markets, China and India, with their growing populations, consist of both elderly and young patients, who are increasingly able to afford better healthcare. India, in particular, has a booming young population that is expected to grow and see more recreation sporting injuries.
Scope
- An overview of sports medicine, which includes epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines.
- Annualized APAC sports medicine market revenue and future forecasts from 2011 to 2013, forecast for 7 years to 2020.
- Investigation of current and future market competition for sports medicine.
- Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges as well as predicted impact of key events.
- Competitor assessment including device approval analysis and device sales forecasts.
- Marketed and pipeline product profiles covering efficiency, safety, clinical study details, device approvals, product positioning and device sales forecast.
- Analysis of unmet needs within the market and opportunities for future players.
- Technology trends evaluation to assess strength of pipeline.
- An overview of all devices in development including clinical study details, design and material selection considerations, efficacy reports, and device approval timelines.
- Company profiles including business description, financial overview and SWOT analysis.
- Coverage of key market players.
- Strategic assessment of the sports medicine sector through market impact analysis, future market scenario and company analysis.
- Direct quotes from Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) as well as doctors
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Arthrex, ArthroCare Corporation, Biomet, ConMed Corporation, DePuy Companies, Smith & Nephew, Stryker, Tornier, Wright Medical Group
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