"MediPoint: Total Ankle Replacement - APAC Analysis and Market Forecasts" Published

Summary
Ankle arthritis is a severe and debilitating problem with notable increasing prevalence in both the developed and developing world. In a society constantly seeking out a modern lifestyle, sports-related injuries, trauma, aging, and obesity are contributing to an increased incidence of ankle arthritis. Total ankle replacement (TAR) enables implantation of prosthesis within the diseased native ankle joint to help patients maintain their ankles' range of motion. Promising results of newer generation prostheses revived interest in TAR and fueled further innovations in the prosthetic design. After decades of trial and error, TAR is now becoming a promising option for late-stage ankle arthritis patients as an alternative to ankle fusion, which has historically been presumed to be the gold-standard procedure. This report focuses on the TAR markets in APAC. This report identifies unmet needs in the market, surgeon attitudes towards current TAR prostheses, and the future of TAR in the face of rapid technological advancement.
Scope
- An overview of Ankle arthritis, which includes epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines.
- Annualized APAC TAR market revenue and future forecasts from 2009 to 2011, forecast for 7 years to 2018.
- Investigation of current and future market competition for TAR
- Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges as well as predicted impact of key events.
- Competitor assessment including device approval analysis and device sales forecasts.
- Marketed and pipeline product profiles covering efficiency, safety, clinical study details, device approvals, product positioning and device sales forecast.
- Analysis of unmet needs within the market and opportunities for future players.
- Technology trends evaluation to assess strength of pipeline.
- An overview of all devices in development including clinical study details, design and material selection considerations, efficacy reports, and device approval timelines.
- Company profiles including business description, financial overview and SWOT analysis.
- Coverage of key market players.
- Strategic assessment of the TAR device sector through market impact analysis, future market scenario and company analysis.
- Direct quotes from Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) as well as oncologists
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Small Bone Innovation, Inc., DePuy Synthes, Tornier N.V., Wright Medical Group, Inc., Integra LifeSciences, Zimmer Holdings, Inc., Corin Group, KYOCERA Medical Corporation, MatOrtho, Implants International
