MediPoint: Total Hip Replacement - APAC Analysis and Market Forecasts - New Study Released

New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "MediPoint: Total Hip Replacement - APAC Analysis and Market Forecasts"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- Osteoarthritis has become a global public health concern with no cure. It is the most common form of arthritis that is primarily due to wear and tear of the joints. With the aging global population, this is an indication that is growing rapidly with the hip being one of the most common joints afflicted. While the primary indication for total hip replacement (THR) is osteoporosis, the other major indications for THR are osteonecrosis and fractures to a lesser degree. As people live longer and with younger patients also receiving implants, the revision rates for primary hip replacements are also expected to rise. Primary hip replacement has become one of the most successful surgeries, with a variety of femoral and acetabular components available from a wide selection of manufacturers. This report focuses on the total primary hip replacement market along with primary revision market. The global hip replacement market has been estimated in this report which includes the Japan, China and India markets. The report provides unmet needs, future adoption and compounded annual growth rates (CAGR). GlobalData's analysis shows that the hip replacement market has become a mature market where products have become commodities. The future of the market lays on the ability of manufacturers to provide implants at a very low cost while continuing to provide the same level of clinical efficacy. The product development need lies primarily in revising the resurfacing products' articulating surface with new materials rather than developing new acetabular and femoral components. Additionally the major opportunity lies within the emerging markets which are the countries that have a higher CAGR and will provide the key for growth and grabbing market share.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- An overview of Osteoarthritis, which includes epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines.
- Annualized APAC THR market revenue and future forecasts from 2009 to 2011, forecast for 7 years to 2018.
- Investigation of current and future market competition for THR
- Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges as well as predicted impact of key events.
- Competitor assessment including device approval analysis and device sales forecasts.
- Marketed and pipeline product profiles covering efficiency, safety, clinical study details, device approvals, product positioning and device sales forecast.
- Analysis of unmet needs within the market and opportunities for future players.
- Technology trends evaluation to assess strength of pipeline.
- An overview of all devices in development including clinical study details, design and material selection considerations, efficacy reports, and device approval timelines.
- Company profiles including business description, financial overview and SWOT analysis.
- Coverage of key market players.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: B. Braun, Biomet Orthopedics, Corentec Co. Ltd., Corin, DePuy Synthes International, Exactech, Iconacy Orthopedic Implants LLC, Implantcast GMBH, JRI Orthopaedics, Kyocera, Limacorporate S.P.A, Medacta, Medtronic, NovoSource Inc., Peter Brehm GMBH, Serf Dedienne Sante, Smith & Nephew, Stelkast, Stryker, Tianjin Zhengtian Medical Instrument Co., Ltd., Tornier N.V., Wright Medical, United Orthopedic Corporation, Zimmer Holdings Inc.
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