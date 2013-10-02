New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "MediPoint: Total Hip Replacement - Current and Future Players"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2013 -- GlobalData has released its medical devices report, "MediPoint: Total Hip Replacement - Current and Future Players". The report is an essential source of information and analysis on the global total hip replacement market. The mature market in the design of hip replacement products has led to a shift in the focus of developing orthopedic implants. Orthopedic surgery in the hip has become more minimally invasive unlike that of the past, with smaller incision sizes, the development of computer-navigated arthroplasty systems and even bone-preserving techniques such as resurfacing. Key players in the total hip replacement market include Zimmer, DePuy Synthes, Stryker, Biomet, and Smith & Nephew.
Scope
- Investigation of current and future market competition for the total hip replacement market.
- Competitor assessment.
- Coverage of key market players and company profiles including business description, financial overview and SWOT analysis.
- Strategic assessment of the device sector through market impact analysis, future market scenario and company analysis.
- Direct quotes from Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) as well as Orthopedic Surgeon
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain a high level view of the trends shaping and driving the total hip replacement market.
- Assess competitiveness of products in market by understanding the strengths and weaknesses of current competition.
- Drive revenues, formulate effective sales and marketing strategies and gain in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape
- Take a comprehensive look at the market's device pipeline and identify promising, paradigm-shifting products.
- Create an effective counter-strategy to gain a competitive advantage against those currently in the market.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: B. Braun, Biomet Orthopedics, Corentec Co. Ltd., Corin, DePuy Synthes International, Exactech, Iconacy Orthopedic Implants LLC, Implantcast GMBH, JRI Orthopaedics, Kyocera, Limacorporate S.P.A, Medacta, Medtronic, NovoSource Inc., Peter Brehm GMBH, Serf Dedienne Sante, Smith & Nephew, Stelkast, Stryker, Tianjin Zhengtian Medical Instrument Co., Ltd., Tornier N.V., Wright Medical, United Orthopedic Corporation, Zimmer Holdings Inc.
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