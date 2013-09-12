Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of MediPoint: Total Hip Replacement - South American Analysis and Market Forecasts market report to its offering

MediPoint: Total Hip Replacement - South American Analysis and Market Forecasts



Summary



Osteoarthritis has become a global public health concern with no cure. It is the most common form of arthritis that is primarily due to wear and tear of the joints. With the aging global population, this is an indication that is growing rapidly with the hip being one of the most common joints afflicted. While the primary indication for total hip replacement (THR) is osteoporosis, the other major indications for THR are osteonecrosis and fractures to a lesser degree. As people live longer and with younger patients also receiving implants, the revision rates for primary hip replacements are also expected to rise. Primary hip replacement has become one of the most successful surgeries, with a variety of femoral and acetabular components available from a wide selection of manufacturers. This report focuses on the total primary hip replacement market along with primary revision market. The global hip replacement market has been estimated in this report which includes South America. The report provides unmet needs, future adoption and compounded annual growth rates (CAGR). analysis shows that the hip replacement market has become a mature market where products have become commodities. The future of the market lays on the ability of manufacturers to provide implants at a very low cost while continuing to provide the same level of clinical efficacy. The product development need lies primarily in revising the resurfacing products articulating surface with new materials rather than developing new acetabular and femoral components. Additionally the major opportunity lies within the emerging markets which are the countries that have a higher CAGR and will provide the key for growth and grabbing market share.



Scope



- An overview of Osteoarthritis, which includes epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines.

- Annualized South American THR market revenue and future forecasts from 2009 to 2011, forecast for 7 years to 2018.

- Investigation of current and future market competition for THR

- Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges as well as predicted impact of key events.

- Competitor assessment including device approval analysis and device sales forecasts.

- Marketed and pipeline product profiles covering efficiency, safety, clinical study details, device approvals, product positioning and device sales forecast.

- Analysis of unmet needs within the market and opportunities for future players.

- Technology trends evaluation to assess strength of pipeline.

- An overview of all devices in development including clinical study details, design and material selection considerations, efficacy reports, and device approval timelines.

- Company profiles including business description, financial overview and SWOT analysis.

- Coverage of key market players.

- Strategic assessment of the THR sector through market impact analysis, future market scenario and company analysis.

- Direct quotes from Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) as well as Orthopedic Surgeon.



Reasons to buy



- Understand the trends shaping and driving the South American THR Market.

- Realize device preferences of physicians who have performed the tests already.

- Access market sizing, forecasts and quantified growth opportunities in the South American THR market through 2018.

- Quantify candidate patient populations to better design product pricing & launch plans.

- Drive revenues, formulate effective sales and marketing strategies and gain in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape.

- Perform benchmarking analysis of growth opportunities against currently marketed products.

- Assess competitiveness of products in market by understanding the strengths and weaknesses of current competition.

- Take a comprehensive look at the markets device pipeline and identify promising, paradigm-shifting products.

- Create an effective counter-strategy to gain a competitive advantage against those currently in the market.

- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present the best opportunities for growth.

- Whats the next big thing in South American THR market landscape? Identify, understand and capitalize.



Companies Mentioned



B. Braun

Biomet Orthopedics

Corentec Co. Ltd.

Corin

DePuy Synthes International

Exactech

Iconacy Orthopedic Implants LLC

Implantcast GMBH

JRI Orthopaedics

Kyocera

Limacorporate S.P.A

Medacta

Medtronic

NovoSource Inc.

Peter Brehm GMBH

Serf Dedienne Sant

Smith & Nephew

Stelkast

Stryker

Tianjin Zhengtian Medical Instrument Co., Ltd.

Tornier N.V.

Wright Medical

United Orthopedic Corporation

Zimmer Holdings Inc.



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