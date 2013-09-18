MediPoint: Total Hip Replacement - US Analysis and Market Forecasts - New Market Research Report

New Medical Devices research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Osteoarthritis has become a global public health concern with no cure. It is the most common form of arthritis that is primarily due to wear and tear of the joints. With the aging global population, this is an indication that is growing rapidly with the hip being one of the most common joints afflicted. While the primary indication for total hip replacement (THR) is osteoporosis, the other major indications for THR are osteonecrosis and fractures to a lesser degree. As people live longer and with younger patients also receiving implants, the revision rates for primary hip replacements are also expected to rise. Primary hip replacement has become one of the most successful surgeries, with a variety of femoral and acetabular components available from a wide selection of manufacturers. This report focuses on the total primary hip replacement market along with primary revision market. The global hip replacement market has been estimated in this report which includes the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, Brazil, China and India. The report provides unmet needs, future adoption and compounded annual growth rates (CAGR).
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GlobalData's analysis shows that the hip replacement market has become a mature market where products have become commodities. The future of the market lays on the ability of manufacturers to provide implants at a very low cost while continuing to provide the same level of clinical efficacy. The product development need lies primarily in revising the resurfacing products' articulating surface with new materials rather than developing new acetabular and femoral components. Additionally the major opportunity lies within the emerging markets which are the countries that have a higher CAGR and will provide the key for growth and grabbing market share.
The mature market in the design of hip replacement products has led to a shift in the focus of developing orthopedic implants. Orthopedic surgery in the hip has become more minimally invasive unlike that of the past, with smaller incision sizes, the development of computer-navigated arthroplasty systems and even bone-preserving techniques such as resurfacing. This report addresses the various unmet needs, presents the current technology and the drivers for the future and market growth in the US. Adoption rates are examined, as well as the decision-makers, in order capture market share.
Scope
- An overview of arthritis, which includes epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines.
- Annualized US THR market revenue and future forecasts from 2009 to 2011, forecast for 7 years to 2018.
- Investigation of current and future market competition for THR
- Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges as well as predicted impact of key events.
- Competitor assessment including device approval analysis and device sales forecasts.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: B. Braun, Biomet Orthopedics, Corentec Co. Ltd., Corin, DePuy Synthes International, Exactech, Iconacy Orthopedic Implants LLC, Implantcast GMBH, JRI Orthopaedics, Kyocera, Limacorporate S.P.A, Medacta, Medtronic, NovoSource Inc., Peter Brehm GMBH, Serf Dedienne Sante, Smith & Nephew, Stelkast, Stryker, Tianjin Zhengtian Medical Instrument Co., Ltd., Tornier N.V., Wright Medical, United Orthopedic Corporation, Zimmer Holdings Inc., Other Companies
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