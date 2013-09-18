New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "MediPoint: Total Shoulder Replacement - Current and Future Players"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- GlobalData has released its medical devices report, "MediPoint: Total Shoulder Replacement - Current and Future Players". The report is an essential source of information and analysis on the global total shoulder replacement market. Although sluggish economic growth has hindered the large-joint replacement market in the United States and Europe, the global total shoulder replacement market has seen a promising growth rate in the past few years. This healthy growth can be attributed to an increasing patient population, an improved surgeon adoption of reverse shoulder implants, as well as evolving insurance and reimbursement landscape. This report focuses on current and future players in the TSR market. Key players in the total shoulder replacement market include DePuy, Tornier, Zimmer, Biomet, Lima Corporate, DJO Surgical and Smith & Nephew.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Investigation of current and future market competition for the total shoulder replacement market.
- Competitor assessment.
- Coverage of key market players and company profiles including business description, financial overview and SWOT analysis.
- Strategic assessment of the device sector through market impact analysis, future market scenario and company analysis.
- Direct quotes from Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) as well as Orthopedic Surgeon
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain a high level view of the trends shaping and driving the total shoulder replacement market.
- Assess competitiveness of products in market by understanding the strengths and weaknesses of current competition.
- Drive revenues, formulate effective sales and marketing strategies and gain in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape
- Take a comprehensive look at the market's device pipeline and identify promising, paradigm-shifting products.
- Create an effective counter-strategy to gain a competitive advantage against those currently in the market
Companies Mentioned in this Report: DePuy Synthes, Tornier N.V., Biomet, Zimmer Holdings, Exactech, Smith & Nephew, Stryker, DJO Global, Arthrex, Lima Corporate S.p.a., Integra LifeSciences, Mathys Ltd Bettlach, Wright Medical Group
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