"MediPoint: Total Shoulder Replacement - US Analysis and Market Forecasts" Published

New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "MediPoint: Total Shoulder Replacement - US Analysis and Market Forecasts"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- Compared with the more mature reconstruction markets, such as hip and knee replacements, shoulder reconstruction is developing as a specialty. Current market growth in shoulder reconstruction is mainly driven by total shoulder replacement (TSR), which comprises anatomic total and reverse total shoulder replacements. Although sluggish economic growth has hindered the large-joint replacement market in the United States and Europe, the global TSR market has seen a promising growth rate in the past few years. This healthy growth can be attributed to an increasing patient population, an improved surgeon adoption of reverse shoulder implants, as well as evolving insurance and reimbursement landscape.
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GlobalData evaluated currently marketed TSR prostheses, identified the unmet needs in the market, and provided an understanding of surgeon perception of the latest advances within the shoulder community. Over the forecast period, despite the dampening effect of downward pricing pressure, the TSR market is expected to enjoy healthy growth, primarily driven by the trend of active aging, continuous medical education efforts from the supply side, the introduction of additional reverse shoulder implants and the FDA's approval of modern stemless designs. In particular, the market size of reverse TSR is expected to grow at a much faster pace compared with anatomic TSR.
This report focuses on TSR market in the US. GlobalData evaluated currently marketed TSR prostheses, identified the unmet needs in the market, and provided an understanding of surgeon perception of the latest advances within the shoulder community. With manufacturers' continuous innovation in implant development and fueling interest in reverse shoulder in the orthopedic community, the market revenue of total shoulder replacement is expected to experience further increase across the globe.
Scope
- An overview of arthritis, which includes epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines.
- Annualized US TSR market revenue and future forecasts from 2009 to 2011, forecast for 7 years to 2018.
- Investigation of current and future market competition for TSR
- Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges as well as predicted impact of key events.
- Competitor assessment including device approval analysis and device sales forecasts.
- Marketed and pipeline product profiles covering efficiency, safety, clinical study details, device approvals, product positioning and device sales forecast.
- Analysis of unmet needs within the market and opportunities for future players.
- Technology trends evaluation to assess strength of pipeline.
- An overview of all devices in development including clinical study details, design and material selection considerations, efficacy reports, and device approval timelines.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: DePuy Synthes, Tornier N.V., Biomet, Zimmer Holdings, Exactech, Smith & Nephew, Stryker, DJO Global, Arthrex, Integra LifeSciences, Wright Medical Group, Lima Corporate S.p.a.
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