MediPoint: Total Wrist Reconstruction - Current and Future Players - New Study Released

New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "MediPoint: Total Wrist Reconstruction - Current and Future Players"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- Wrist arthritis is a serious issue that affects a significant number of people and making it difficult to engage in many day to day activities. While it is most prevalent in the developed nations, it is a growing concern in the emerging markets as well. The primary indications that have caused wrist arthritis are osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis and post-traumatic arthritis. More recently with the aging population, and high quality biologic medications available for rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis and post-traumatic arthritis are the primary indications that get severe enough to be considered for surgical intervention. There is also an expected increase in the incidence of wrist arthritis due to the rising aging population numbers. Total wrist fusion (TWF) and total wrist replacement (TWR) are two surgical procedures that are considered in patients with severe wrist arthritis. While TWR is a motion preserving procedure, TWF has been seen as the gold standard especially in younger patients due to the high revision and failure rate in TWR. Patient demand and desire to retain motion in their joints will drive innovation and the numerous unmet needs expressed by physicians.
This report focuses on the TWR and TWF markets in the US, the EU5, Japan, Brazil, China and India. This report identifies unmet needs in the market, surgeon attitudes towards current TWR and TWF prostheses, and the future of the market in the midst of a rapidly growing small bone joint replacement segment. Through GlobalData's analysis, it is evident that in the emerging markets there is more widespread use of total wrist fusion products with a potential for growth in total wrist replacement given better access to products and appropriate pricing. The total wrist reconstruction report lists all current and future players in the market and identifies opportunities for growth.
Scope
- Investigation of current and future market competition for total wrist fusion and replacement.
- Competitor assessment including device approval analysis.
- Coverage of key market players and company profiles including business description, financial overview and SWOT analysis.
- Strategic assessment of the device sector through market impact analysis, future market scenario and company analysis.
- Direct quotes from Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) as well as orthopedic hand surgeons already using these joint reconstruction implants.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain a high level view of the trends shaping and driving the wrist reconstruction market.
- Assess competitiveness of products in market by understanding the strengths and weaknesses of current competition.
- Drive revenues, formulate effective sales and marketing strategies and gain in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape
- Take a comprehensive look at the market's pipeline and identify key technological trends
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Small Bone Innovation Inc., Depuy Synthes International, Integra LifeSciences Inc., Biomet Orthopedics, Medartis AG, Acumed, Tornier N.V., Swemac Orthopaedics AB, Zimmer Holdings Inc., Skeletal Dynamics
