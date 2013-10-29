Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of MediPoint: Trauma Fixation - Current and Future Players market report to its offering

MediPoint: Trauma Fixation - Current and Future Players



Summary



Traumatic injury patients that come into the Emergency Room (ER) experience orthopedic injury in the form of fractures 60% to 65% of the time, based on conversations with key opinion leaders. Of this population, 45%50% are operable and require fracture repair techniques in the form of external or internal fixation. As the global population continues to grow in the emerging markets, with overcrowding and economic growth, some of the drivers for trauma fixation include motor vehicle accidents and aging. analysis shows that while the orthopedics implant market is mature, where products have become commodities, trauma fixation is one that has room for more technological development and adoption.



The report identifies and analyzes the key companies shaping and driving the global trauma fixation market. The report provides insight into the competitive trauma fixation landscape, including new companies entering the market and pipeline products in development. This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary sources and primary research interviews and survey with leading orthopaedic surgeons, with in-house analysis conducted by team of industry experts.



Scope



- Investigation of current and future market competition for trauma fixation

- Competitor assessment including device approval analysis.

- Coverage of key market players and company profiles including business description, financial overview and SWOT analysis.

- Strategic assessment of the device sector through market impact analysis, future market scenario and company analysis.

- Direct quotes from Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) as well as orthopaedic surgeons using trauma fixation devices in clinical practice.



Reasons to buy



- Gain a high level view of the trends shaping and driving the trauma fixation market for coronary applications and peripheral applications in the lower extremity.

- Assess competitiveness of products in market by understanding the strengths and weaknesses of current competition.

- Drive revenues, formulate effective sales and marketing strategies and gain in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape

- Take a comprehensive look at the markets device pipeline and identify promising, paradigm-shifting products.

- Create an effective counter-strategy to gain a competitive advantage against those currently in the market.



Companies Mentioned



Acumed

Biomet

DePuy Synthes International

Integra LifeSciences

Orthofix

OsteoMed

Small Bone Innovations, Inc.

Smith & Nephew

Stryker

Tornier

Trimed Inc.

Wright Medical

Zimmer



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/145113/medipoint-trauma-fixation-current-and-future-players.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###