Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of MediPoint: Trauma Fixation - EU Analysis and Market Forecasts market report to its offering

MediPoint: Trauma Fixation - EU Analysis and Market Forecasts



Summary



Traumatic injury patients that come into the Emergency Room (ER) experience orthopedic injury in the form of fractures 60% to 65% of the time, based on conversations with key opinion leaders. Of this population, 45%50% are operable and require fracture repair techniques in the form of external or internal fixation. As the global population continues to grow in the emerging markets, with overcrowding and economic growth, some of the drivers for trauma fixation include motor vehicle accidents and aging. analysis shows that while the orthopedics implant market is mature, where products have become commodities, trauma fixation is one that has room for more technological development and adoption.



The EU market is an unsure market with regards to high growth in trauma fixation. There is a strong dependence on reimbursement which can vary between nations. Moving forward The publisher believes that the most growth will continue to be IM nails, due to the minimally invasive approach they have compared with other systems.



Scope



- An overview of bone trauma, which includes epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines.

- Annualized EU trauma fixation market revenue and future forecasts from 2009 to 2011, forecast for 7 years to 2018.

- Investigation of current and future market competition for trauma fixation

- Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges as well as predicted impact of key events.

- Competitor assessment including device approval analysis and device sales forecasts.

- Marketed and pipeline product profiles covering efficiency, safety, clinical study details, device approvals, product positioning and device sales forecast.

- Analysis of unmet needs within the market and opportunities for future players.

- Technology trends evaluation to assess strength of pipeline.

- An overview of all devices in development including clinical study details, design and material selection considerations, efficacy reports, and device approval timelines.

- Company profiles including business description, financial overview and SWOT analysis.

- Coverage of key market players.

- Strategic assessment of the trauma fixation sector through market impact analysis, future market scenario and company analysis.

- Direct quotes from Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) as well as Orthopedic Surgeons.



Reasons to buy



- Understand the trends shaping and driving the EU trauma fixation Market.

- Realize device preferences of physicians who have performed the tests already.

- Access market sizing, forecasts and quantified growth opportunities in the EU trauma fixation market through 2018.

- Quantify candidate patient populations to better design product pricing & launch plans.

- Drive revenues, formulate effective sales and marketing strategies and gain in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape.

- Perform benchmarking analysis of growth opportunities against currently marketed products.

- Assess competitiveness of products in market by understanding the strengths and weaknesses of current competition.

- Take a comprehensive look at the markets device pipeline and identify promising, paradigm-shifting products.

- Create an effective counter-strategy to gain a competitive advantage against those currently in the market.

- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present the best opportunities for growth.

- Whats the next big thing in EU trauma fixation market landscape? Identify, understand and capitalize.



Companies Mentioned



Acumed

Biomet

DePuy Synthes International

Integra LifeSciences

Orthofix

OsteoMed

Small Bone Innovations, Inc.

Smith & Nephew

Stryker

Tornier

Trimed Inc.

Wright Medical

Zimmer



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/145112/medipoint-trauma-fixation-eu-analysis-and-market-forecasts.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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