Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of MediPoint: Trauma Fixation - Global Analysis and Market Forecasts market report to its offering

Traumatic injury patients that come into the Emergency Room (ER) experience orthopedic injury in the form of fractures 60% to 65% of the time, based on our analyst's conversations with key opinion leaders. Of this population, 45%–50% are operable and require fracture repair techniques in the form of external or internal fixation. As the global population continues to grow in the emerging markets, with overcrowding and economic growth, some of the drivers for trauma fixation include motor vehicle accidents and aging.



The trauma fixation market can generally be segmented into the two buckets of high-energy fractures from the young patient under age 45, or the elderly population above age 65 that experiences low-energy fractures. For the aging, osteoarthritis has become a global public health concern with no cure. This is an indication that is growing rapidly, afflicting all joints. As hip fixation continues to be up to 20% of the trauma market, this segment is expected to continue to grow. The extremities segment also continues to drive growth, which consists of approximately another 20% of the market. Sporting injuries, vehicular accidents, violence and falls are the primary factors that make this trauma fixation market grow at a rate of 6.8%, far higher than that of the joint replacement markets within the hip and knee space. Generally, fixation devices such as plates, screws, intramedullary nails and external fixation are far cheaper than joint replacement, and are thus a preferred treatment methodology when clinically feasible.



This report focuses on the trauma fixation market, which includes internal and external fixation devices. The orthopedic trauma market has been estimated in this report, which covers the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, Brazil, China and India. The report provides unmet needs, future adoption and compound annual growth rates (CAGR). The publisher’s analysis shows that while the orthopedics implant market is mature, where products have become commodities, trauma fixation is one that has room for more technological development and adoption. With the market in the APAC regions being highly fragmented with local players, there will be a continued battle for market share by the top five leaders through technological innovation and investment in establishing strong distribution networks. The major opportunity lies within the emerging markets such as India and China, which have a large patient population, and the key for growth will be realigning with the local distribution network and acquisitions of local market players.



Questions Answered in this Report



The trauma fixation market is expected to continue its growth through the forecast period with growth driven by high energy and low energy fractures. What are the primary patient segments and different product offerings in trauma?



Trauma fixation technology took a sharp turn in the early 2000s with the quick adoption of locking screw technology, polyaxial screwing, and intramedullary nail improvements. Will technology drive the market? How have the indications changed and are procedural numbers growing proportionately to market size?



Joint replacement in orthopedics is growing rapidly in the extremities. And the extremities market is a growth driver for trauma fixation as well. Do we see replacement implants growth eating into the trauma market share? What are the future trends and are the emerging markets?



There are Asian manufacturers entering the US market looking to grab market share in the US and EU. And the market is increasingly fragmented in trauma fixation. Which product segment will have the most innovation? Who are the large players in trauma in each product segment?



Regions Covered: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, Brazil, China and India



Market Model Features



An interactive excel forecast model based on primary research interviews and surveys with KOLs, physicians, industry participants and distributors is included in this report*. This patient based model provides fracture incidence, hospitalization rates, patient segmentation, treatment rates, product usage volumes, average selling prices, and market values over a 10 – year period (2010 – 2019). The forecast model is robust, fully transparent, and easy to navigate. Moreover, our models support data presented in the reports and the complete methodology is outlined in the report and the model.



What Physicians Think



“What Physicians Think” quotes provide a unique insight into how healthcare professionals are reacting to events within the industry, and what their responses could mean for industry strategists. In this report you will understand the perceptions of leading Orthopedic Trauma Surgeons from around the world. This information is essential for all strategic decision makers in every organization allowing them to act on high quality information.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/144009/medipoint-trauma-fixation-global-analysis-and-market-forecasts.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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