Recently published research from GlobalData, "MediPoint: Trauma Fixation - Global Analysis and Market Forecasts", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- Traumatic injury patients that come into the Emergency Room (ER) experience orthopedic injury in the form of fractures 60% to 65% of the time, based on GlobalData's conversations with key opinion leaders. Of this population, 45%-50% are operable and require fracture repair techniques in the form of external or internal fixation. As the global population continues to grow in the emerging markets, with overcrowding and economic growth, some of the drivers for trauma fixation include motor vehicle accidents and aging.
The trauma fixation market can generally be segmented into the two buckets of high-energy fractures from the young patient under age 45, or the elderly population above age 65 that experiences low-energy fractures. For the aging, osteoarthritis has become a global public health concern with no cure. This is an indication that is growing rapidly, afflicting all joints. As hip fixation continues to be up to 20% of the trauma market, this segment is expected to continue to grow. The extremities segment also continues to drive growth, which consists of approximately another 20% of the market. Sporting injuries, vehicular accidents, violence and falls are the primary factors that make this trauma fixation market grow at a rate of 6.8%, far higher than that of the joint replacement markets within the hip and knee space. Generally, fixation devices such as plates, screws, intramedullary nails and external fixation are far cheaper than joint replacement, and are thus a preferred treatment methodology when clinically feasible.
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This report focuses on the trauma fixation market, which includes internal and external fixation devices. The orthopedic trauma market has been estimated in this report, which covers the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, Brazil, China and India. The report provides unmet needs, future adoption and compound annual growth rates (CAGR). GlobalData's analysis shows that while the orthopedics implant market is mature, where products have become commodities, trauma fixation is one that has room for more technological development and adoption. With the market in the APAC regions being highly fragmented with local players, there will be a continued battle for market share by the top five leaders through technological innovation and investment in establishing strong distribution networks. The major opportunity lies within the emerging markets such as India and China, which have a large patient population, and the key for growth will be realigning with the local distribution network and acquisitions of local market players.
Highlights
Key Questions Answered
- The trauma fixation market is expected to continue its growth through the forecast period with growth driven by high energy and low energy fractures. (Q).What are the primary patient segments and different product offerings in trauma?
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Acumed, Biomet, DePuy Synthes International, Integra LifeSciences, Orthofix, OsteoMed, Small Bone Innovations, Inc., Smith & Nephew, Stryker, Tornier, Trimed Inc., Wright Medical, Zimmer, Companies in Trauma
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