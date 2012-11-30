Medisato.com Goes Viral with More Than 100,000 Unique Visits in Its First Full Month Online

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2012 -- Medisato.com, a new online health symptoms database, has gone viral, receiving more than 100,000 visits in its first full calendar month of operation. Launched by young startup Motorscore (http://www.motorscore.com), the site was first picked up by Google in September 2012 and garnered 100,398 unique visitors in the month of October. This explosion in visits almost melted down the site’s basic servers, all before even announcing its existence to the world.



Initially launched as a side project, the online health encyclopedia has gained such a high level of traffic Motorscore.com is now focusing a large amount of energy on continuously adding to and improving upon the site’s content.



According to the site’s owners, “The volume of traffic to Medisato.com has led us to turn our full focus to the site. We are so pleased with the site’s early reception and intend on providing people with the most up-to-date health information available.”



When a person wants to find answers or information about a health-related question, they typically need to find the details as quickly as possible. But for many individuals, locating the health data they require, in their language, can be quite a challenge.



Medisato.com aims to provide people in non-English speaking countries with a wide range of basic health information. The online symptoms encyclopedia allows site visitors to choose their preferred language from a long list of offerings, including Dansk, Nederlands, Suomi, Francais, Deutsch, Bahasa Indonesia, Italiano, Polski, Norsk, Portugues, Romana, Espanol and many more.



So far, the top two trafficked pages have been the Norwegian (http://medisato.com/no/) and Dutch (http://medisato.com/nl/) sections of the site.



Whether a person is looking for information about a particular body part or details about a medical condition, Medisato.com can provide them with an overview of the data they need.



Site visitors can choose their area of interest from an extensive selection of health-related topics, including addiction, autoimmune disease, bacterial infection, brain, cancer, cyst, dental, dietary, eye condition, foot, gastrointestinal, growths, heart, infection, kidney, learning disorder, overdoes, phobia, reproductive system, sleep disorder, thyroid, tumor, ulcer and much more. Once selected, each category provides a list of sub categories to further narrow in on exactly what a person is researching.



For more information or to find information about a large variety of health-related questions, visit http://medisato.com.



About Medisato.com

Launched in September 2012, Medisato.com is a symptoms database that targets non-English speakers. Its purpose is to serve basic health information to markets that cannot be viably served using traditional methods. Using a new information building technique, it has reduced the cost of content creation by approximately 97 percent compared to traditional methods. It was receiving 1,000 visits a day within one week of indexation by Google and now receives over 5,000 visits daily from users all over the globe.