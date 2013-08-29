Medisoft Releases New Medical Practice Management Software and Billing Systems

Punta Gorda, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- Medisoft, a charter certified platinum dealer of advance computerized business systems, has just released new versions of its medical billing and practice management software for all medical clinics and healthcare businesses. The types of software are directed to easier patient management, medical and insurance billing, records management and insurance claims. These give medical businesses and health professionals an easier, faster and more accurate means of managing the requirements and data covered by such businesses and professions.



The company’s medical billing software and insurance billing system are the perfect start-up systems for starting medical billing service businesses and newly opened clinics. The systems give a more open line for claims between the insurer and medical and healthcare service provider. With these systems, sending claims in electronic format is automatic, faster, simpler and hassle-free.



Since 1989, the company has already been providing businesses in the medical field with accurate electronic medical billing software that makes tasks and management less demanding and time consuming. It promises the best possible solution to billing problems, all at affordable prices. Free demo and installation are also provider for clients for a guaranteed smooth operation with the systems.



The convenience of the company’s software programs are reflected in the easy installation and system requirements of all available versions. These programs are specifically designed to work on Windows so businesses won’t really need to make system upgrades and replacements. Electronic claims submissions allow businesses to connect immediately with most insurance providers unlike other billing software that are limitedly configured to specific carriers only. This leads to reduced rejections, eliminated error possibilities and faster payment transactions.



Aside from software programs for medical practice management and billing, the company also provides very affordable dental software intended for an enhanced and improved front and back office management for all dental clinics and businesses.