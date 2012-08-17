Meditab IMS Earns Top Evaluation from AC Group

Oakland, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2012 -- Out of over 175 vendors evaluated by the AC Group on a wide range of in-depth criteria, only 12 vendors - including Meditab - received a five-star rating. Meditab’s IMS garnered top marks when evaluated for: overall practice management and electronic medical records functionality, ease-of-use, company viability, and end-user satisfaction.



The AC Group is one of the leading companies specializing in the evaluation, selection, and ranking of vendors in the PMS/EHR healthcare marketplace. Twice per year, AC Group publishes a detailed report on vendor PMS/EHR functionality, usability, and company viability.



“It has been the constant commitment of Meditab to create electronic medical records software solutions that are cost-effective so we can provide our clients the ultimate satisfaction that they well-deserve.” said Mike Patel, President and CEO of Meditab Software. “Choosing the best software to run your practice is an important decision. At Meditab, we create top-of-the-line integrated electronic medical records, practice management, and billing solutions to handle all the needs of a practice.”



Meditab IMS is both CCHIT 2011 and ONC ATCB 2011/12 certified for ambulatory electronic medical records, and has an integrated Practice Management System/EHR. IMS features affordable purchase and maintenance options and it can be utilized as an in-office or remotely hosted (SaaS/ASP) program. IMS comes pre-loaded with one of the largest template databases available for physician specialties, and these templates can easily be customized to individual provider preferences to accommodate the workflow needs of any practice.



For more information on the certified and award-winning IMS electronic medical records software



About Meditab Software, Inc.

Established in 1998, Meditab Software Inc., developers of IMS (Intelligent Medical Software), offers clinical automation systems that maximize productivity, advance patient care, manage utilization, and reduce costs. Meditab develops and supports a multi-award-winning, multi-certified Electronic Health Records (EHR) system that combines clinical charting, e-prescribing, population management, decision support, practice analytics, document imaging and much more, on a single database platform. The company takes tremendous pride in providing comprehensive, user-friendly, and affordable solutions for each practice’s unique needs. Time tested and proven, IMS generates tangible returns for medical practices of all sizes. Headquartered in Oakland, California, with offices across the United States, Meditab supports hundreds-of-thousands of users nationwide. For more information, please visit http://www.meditab.com or call 866-99-Go-EMR.



About IMS

IMS™ Clinical Systems is the preferred solution for total practice automation. Uniquely designed to optimize the user experience, IMS™ is both powerful in its functionality and practical in its usability. It provides clinicians and caregivers a complete suite of tools to make informed decisions, manage regulatory compliance, and identify inefficiencies. An award winning Electronic Health Records & Practice Management solution, IMS™ Clinical Systems offers easy access to comprehensive information from anywhere, at anytime. Clients have the choice of cloud or on-premise server applications, PC or Mac devices, and multiple options for quick and accurate data entry. This allows for rapid, individualized, goal-oriented deployment in practices of all sizes; of which IMS maintains a 99.6% Go Live success rate.