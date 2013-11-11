Meditation: Why and How to Get Started

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Author Mary Englebreit once quipped “If you don't like something, change it; if you can't change it, change the way you think about it.” While most consider change to be an outside only job, much of it comes from within. Whether it’s working towards weight loss, completion of a marathon, or simply getting through the day, learning how to calm and control inner thoughts can be helpful during any task. This is why meditation is being highlighted as a wellness practice with numerous physical and psychological benefits.



While meditation can come off as a lofty practice only accessible to those who enjoy molding themselves into nature and sitting for hours in a cross-legged position while chanting, this is not the case. Any person can learn to meditate, and the benefits can enhance any physical activity or wellness programs the person is currently pursuing.



If looking to start a meditation practice, set reasonable goals for yourself in the beginning. It’s unrealistic to expect a brand new person to “sit” for an hour – this style of meditation is not for everyone, especially beginners. Instead, carve out a certain amount of time that you have free. Five or ten minutes are enough to get started. Once it becomes a habit, the time can be increased based on how one begins to feel the benefits.



Joining a meditation group or a yoga class that ends with meditation is another way to get started in a practice. Sometimes having a guide through the process the first few times is helpful in identifying personal patterns and preferences that can be adapted when mediating by oneself.



Finally, don’t manipulate the surroundings or personal preferences into something that doesn’t feel comfortable. Meditation is focusing on breath and mental calmness. If sitting on a folded blanket, pillow, or in a favorite chair is more calming than sitting or lying on the floor, do it. Breath doesn’t have to start out deep and flowing, or be forced into a set pattern. Find the breath and let the mind adapt and sink into it. Be patient, and eventually the benefits will flow and other wellness enhancements will follow.



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