Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- According to research performed at the University of Alabama and the University of Athens, Greece and reported in the April 30 2013 journal, Neurology, those that practice eating habits similar to the Mediterranean diet have less risk of developing cognitive and memory problems. Medical News Today reports that the study revealed that the risk was 19% less compared to the rest of the population sample. Those who live in the region, and follow the Mediterranean diet do not think of their eating habits as a diet; this is simply a way of life that can lead to long, healthy lives with less chance of chronic disease, including memory and cognition problems.



Blood vessels are at risk of becoming clogged when a diet high in fat and saturated fat is consumed. Clogged blood vessels reduce blood flow to the brain which can cause tissue damage, leading to memory loss and reduced cognition. Diet Doc’s healthy diet nutrition plans help patients reduce the risk of developing memory and cognition problems due to clogged blood vessels by promoting rapid weight loss and making positive lifestyle changes by making healthy food choices, just as those who follow the Mediterranean diet.



Diet Doc offers the only modern day version of the original 1950s hCG diet. Certified nutritionists create diet nutrition plans that are uniquely designed to be specific to each patient’s particular body type, medical, nutritional and lifestyle needs. These diet nutrition plans encourage the consumption of foods rich in essential nutrients, and packed with foods recommended for those adhering to the Mediterranean diet, as well as vitamin and mineral supplementation. When these diet nutrition plans are coupled with 100% pure prescription medication, this dynamic duo sends a powerful signal to the brain, instructing it to target stores of fat that have been trapped in the cells of the body to be released and burned for energy, resulting in healthy and rapid weight loss.



The prescription hCG treatments help patients overcome initial weight loss hurdles, but Diet Doc’s hCG diet and nutrition plans are so effective because they combine these treatments with education on how to most effectively lose weight using the best method for each patient’s body type. To help patients make healthy, low calorie food choices, patients will work closely with certified nutritionists to learn about proper nutrition and calorie content of foods that will help them lose weight fast, as well as to maintain a healthy weight balance permanently.



The company’s weight loss experts guide every patient through their personal health journey by medically supervising the administration of prescription hCG and monitoring progress, attitude and comfort level through scheduled weekly checkup calls. Available by prescription only, 100% pure hCG cannot be found on store shelves and is available to qualified patients subsequent to a satisfactory medical evaluation and doctor consultation.



Diet Doc offers incomparable services to dieters across the country, delivering a consistent effective hCG diet and nutrition plan directly to patients' doors. Now with the ability to reach those in even the most remote locations in the country, the company makes losing weight, enjoying better health and eating as the Islanders do possible for everyone. Patients can simply call the professionals or log onto the computer to begin their transition toward a slimmer body and improved health.



Diet Doc urges those who need to lose only 10 pounds, to those who must lose much more, to contact the company today.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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