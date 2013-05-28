Mediterranean Food in St. Petersburg Is in the Garden

St Petersburg, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- Downtown St. Petersburg is a unique part of Tampa Bay; with its stretch of restaurants that are mostly bars and taverns. The Garden Restaurant located on Central Avenue is the former Detroit Hotel that has its historical roots dating at the turn of the 20th Century. Its appointments and architecture portrays much of the history that is emblazoned in its fabric. What The Garden Restaurant sets forth though is its true Mediterranean style cooking and fresh cuisine. It’s secret is the passion and purchasing approach that its Executive Chef; Mark Stevens takes when it comes to its food. Produce and meats are all carefully selected and only utilized when fresh and hand picked.



Perhaps a lost art but Stevens respects his stature as Executive Chef in a very special environment and does not take for granted his position nor his culinary patrons. Although many people tour Central Avenue for bars and hangouts; The Garden has become well known for its unique and standout menu. From the hummus appetizers to the Mahi Mahi entrees and just good old fashioned hamburgers; Stevens prides himself on offering a prime meal at each and every order that comes through his kitchen.



The entertainment that is at The Garden both indoor and outdoor offers a nice touch for its patrons. It is however the quality of its food; extensive wine list; and excellent service that drives its regulars back for the best Mediterranean food in St. Petersburg.



For a unique dining experience in Downtown St. Pete; come to The Garden Restaurant at 217 Central Ave St Petersburg; FL 33701 (727) 896-3800 http://www.thegardendtsp.com



