Mediterranean Menu for Health-Conscious New Yorkers: Chickpea Restaurants in NYC

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- With nine restaurant locations in Manhattan and Long Island, Chickpea restaurants have become a favorite healthy vegan restaurant choice in New York City. New Yorkers have many reasons to make this popular franchise a go-to destination for great food. Offering a menu that features Mediterranean diet staples and using only locally sourced fruits, vegetables and legumes, Chickpea serves up tasty meals that are preservative-free and made with healthy mono-unsaturated fats. Chickpea also offers gluten-free menu items.



Putting its namesake “chickpea” front and center as a featured ingredient, the restaurant chain is famous for its baked falafel and five different types of hummus, including a “Hummus of the Month” flavor. Hungry patrons can also count on fresh pita bread, salads, pockets and wraps, bagels and grilled kebabs. The restaurant stresses that it uses only fresh ingredients and serves only baked—not fried—menu items. In keeping with its Mediterranean principles, Chickpea uses pure virgin olive oil for all its cooking, and sugar can only be found in its dessert items.



For non-vegan customers, the eatery does offer meat choices that fit into the Mediterranean diet. The restaurant stresses that it works with select suppliers, and uses meats that are antibiotic and hormone free.



In an effort to reach out to its loyal customers, Chickpea has a strong online and social media presence. It’s website, GetChickPea.com, features individual menus for each of its locations. Customers can also download coupons, find directions to the different store locations, calculate the nutritional value of their meal, as well as order online for pick-up and delivery. To make things even easier for hungry patrons, the restaurant has created a downloadable app, allowing patrons to order directly from their smart phones. The app is free and can be downloaded from the website or the iTunes app store.



Fans can also follow Chickpea on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest. Each of these sites help customers view menu items, stay informed of daily specials, access coupons, and link to news articles on the benefits of healthy eating.



Chickpea has plans to expand to two new locations in 2014: Newark Penn Station and Journal Square—PATH Plaza.



About Chickpea

Chickpea operates from nine locations throughout Manhattan and Long Island, New York. With a focus on healthy, vegan cuisine, Chickpea has become a popular choice for New Yorkers who want to eat healthy. Chickpea restaurants feature Mediterranean diet favorites, locally-sourced fruits, organic vegetables and locally-sourced legumes. Chickpea dishes are preservative-free and gluten-free options are available. Find out more about Chickpea restaurants at www.getchickpea.com. Reach us at: info@getchickpea.com.